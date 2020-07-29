Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Qualys Announces Spell Security Acquistion

Qualys has announced the acquisition of endpoint detection and response startup Spell Security.

The acquisition will strengthen Qualys’ endpoint behavior detection portfolio and boost its own research capabilities with Spell’s deep knowledge of threat hunting and adversary techniques. Key Spell Security employees have joined Qualys’ Malware Detection Solutions, it has been disclosed.

Qualys said the addition of Spell Security’s hunting and reporting capabilities will enable it’s security teams to detect and hunt for high fidelity threats, gain the full context of attack paths with powerful correlation of all security vectors for investigation and prioritization of security incidents, and respond appropriately to eliminate the root cause of incidents.

Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys, said: “Spell Security delivers outstanding malware and threat research capabilities, frontline experience investigating security incidents and data breaches, and powerful triage-driven threat hunting capabilities.

“Adding it’s technology to the Qualys Cloud Platform enables us to further strengthen our security and threat research, advanced endpoint behavior detection and provide customers with enhanced telemetry for even greater visibility, which helps them respond to threats more quickly. We welcome Spell Security to the Qualys family.”

Rajesh Mony, founder and CTO of Spell Security, said: “The entire Spell Security team and I are thrilled to be part of such a pioneering and innovative cybersecurity company. Qualys’ approach to delivering a unified cloud platform with all the information needed for protection, detection and response at your fingertips is well ahead of anything we’ve seen.”

The announcement comes as Qualys announces the launch of its Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) product. Designed to provide critical context and full visibility into the entire attack chain to provide a comprehensive, more automated and faster response to protect against attacks, Multi-Vector EDR enables security teams to unify multiple context vectors like asset and software inventory, end-of-life visibility, vulnerabilities and exploits, misconfigurations, network traffic summary, MITRE ATT&CK tactics and techniques, malware, endpoint telemetry and network reachability by leveraging the Qualys backend to correlate with threat intelligence for accurate detection, investigation and response.

“Qualys Multi-Vector EDR represents a major extension to both the Qualys Cloud Platform and our agent technology,” said Courtot. “Adding context and correlating billions of global events with threat intelligence, analytics and machine learning results in a truly groundbreaking approach to EDR that not only stops sophisticated multi-vector attacks, but also automatically orchestrates the appropriate response all from a single solution, thus greatly reducing the time to respond while drastically reducing cost.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Cosmetics Giant Avon Leaks 19 Million Records

2
News

Sheffield Hallam University Confirms Blackbaud-Linked Data Breach

3
News

Dell EMC Patches iDRAC Vulnerability

4
News

Blackbaud Breach Hits Nine More Universities

5
News

US Digital Bank Dave Admits Customer Data Breach

6
News

UK/US Governments Warn of QNAP NAS Malware

1
News

Qualys Announces Spell Security Acquistion

2
Blog

The Russia Report: A Need for Large-Scale National Protective Interventions

3
News

Nation State Attackers Shift to Credential Theft

4
News

Promo Data Breach Hits 14.6 Million User Accounts

5
News

#COVI19 Could Push Average Breach Cost to $4m

6
News

Global Firms Delayed Key Security Projects as Pandemic Struck

1
Webinar

Mitigating the Security Risks and Challenges of Office 365

2
Webinar

Key Technologies, Strategies and Tactics to Fight Phishing

3
Webinar

Using a Managed Security Service Provider in 2020: Everything You Need to Know

4
Webinar

Building a Diverse, Skilled and Evolved Security Team

5
Webinar

How to Build a Program to Manage Your Third Parties and Supply Chain

6
Webinar

From Governance to Implementation to Results

1
News Feature

Russian Attacks on #COVID19 Vaccine Developers: How, Why and What Happens Next?

2
Interview

Interview: Pete McShea, Information Privacy Officer, Aires

3
Opinion

No Time for Email Protection Roulette

4
Interview

Interview: Kunal Anand, Chief Technology Officer, Imperva

5
Blog

Dangerous Liaisons - Cloudphishing

6
Webinar

Mitigating the Security Risks and Challenges of Office 365