Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Racine Mayor Refuses to Pay Cyber-Ransom

The mayor of a Wisconsin city in the grips of a ransomware attack has said that any demands for a ransom payment will not be met. 

Computer systems in the city of Racine were infected with ransomware on Friday morning. As a result, the city's website, email, voicemail, and payments systems have been knocked offline. 

Citizens are being encouraged to conduct their business in person at City Hall during a recovery process that officials say could take over a week to complete.

"If you need to interact electronically, for all intents and purposes, this week we need you to go back to an older, more analog time," Racine Mayor Cory Mason said on Monday. "Come on into City Hall, say hello."

The city is yet to receive a ransom demand from whomever was behind the cyber-attack. 

"While we have received this ransomware in our system, we have not received a specific ransomware request. And, if we did receive such a request, we would not pay it," said Mason. 

The mayor added that Racine has a cyber-insurance policy, which should cover the city for most of the expenses incurred restoring computer services.

While over 700 city employees have been impacted by the cybersecurity incident, the city's library and emergency dispatch departments are continuing to operate as normal. 

Racine Police reported being unable to process fee payments or provide copies of police or accident reports in a Facebook post.

State and federal agencies have been notified of the incident, and an investigation into how the attack occurred and who was behind it is currently under way. 

Mason said: "We've been doing forensics on all of our systems citywide. For now, most systems are offline; this includes our website, email, and voicemail."

The mayor said the city was not aware of any sensitive data's having been exposed as a consequence of the ransomware attack.

"It appears that none of our backup data has been breached; that includes all personal identification information and files," said Mason.

Racine is the second Wisconsin city to suffer a ransomware attack in a week, after Oshkosh was hit last Tuesday in a similar incident. Neither city has so far received an actual ransom demand.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Maze Ransomware Hits Law Firms and French Giant Bouygues

2
News

Missile Engineer Arrested After Taking Secret Info to China

3
News

Zynga Breach Hit 173 Million Accounts

4
News

Cybersecurity Incident Mars Australian Freight Giant's Operations

5
News

Quantum Computing is Here, Look to a Post Quantum Future

6
News

US County's Computers Still Down Nine Days After Ransomware Attack

1
News

Alleged Human Trafficker Accused of Faking Social Media to Contact Victim

2
News

Racine Mayor Refuses to Pay Cyber-Ransom

3
News

Democrats Deny Iowa Caucus App Hack

4
Editorial

The Road Goes Ever On (Q1 2020 Issue)

5
News

Police Warn of Physical IT Risk from Malicious Contractors

6
Webinar

Gain Control and Security of Your File Collaboration

1
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

2
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

3
Webinar

Make Your Own Security Superstars: Scale and Upskill Your Security Team

4
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

5
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

6
Webinar

AI in Security: Keeping Up with the Trend

1
Blog

Big Data, Big Risks: Addressing the High-Tech & Telecoms Threat Landscape

2
News

#BSidesLeeds: Cyber is Running the World, More Innovation to Come

3
Interview

Interview: Shahrokh Shahidzadeh, CEO, Acceptto

4
Blog

Why the Travelex Incident Portends the Changing Nature of Ransomware

5
Interview

Interview: Jonathan Armstrong, Partner, Cordery

6
Opinion

The Risk of Increase in Social Cyber Security in 2020