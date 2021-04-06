Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Ransomware Attacks Grew by 485% in 2020

Ransomware attacks increased by an astonishing 485% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to Bitdefender’s 2020 Consumer Threat Landscape Report, which highlighted the ways cyber-criminals targeted the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interestingly, nearly two-thirds (64%) of the ransomware attacks took place in the first two quarters of 2020.

The report, which analyzed data from Bitdefender’s Global Protective Network (GPN), revealed that proprietary operating systems used in IoT devices made up 96% of all detected vulnerabilities, while a 335% surge in Smart TV vulnerabilities occurred compared to 2019.

The researchers also looked at how malicious actors utilized social engineering techniques last year. Android was especially heavily targeted to spread malware and malicious apps in this way, experiencing a 32% growth in reported threats during the second half of 2020. Many of these involved impersonating popular video conferencing software and medical apps, especially during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, April and May accounted for 14% and 12% of the total number of Android reports last year.

A huge rise in potentially unwanted application reports was also detected by the researchers, up by 320% year-on-year. While these will not always necessarily be malicious, they can impact user experiences by slowing down systems, displaying unexpected ads or even installing additional software.

In addition, a 189% year-on-year increase in vulnerabilities in network-attached storage (NAS) devices was observed.

Bogdan Botezatu, director of threat research and reporting at Bitdefender, commented: “Our 2020 findings depict consumers under constant assault from cyber-criminals looking to capitalize on fear and societal uncertainty accompanying the global pandemic. Cyber-criminals will stop at nothing to use outlier events and human empathy to line their pockets. As the pandemic continues we are constantly seeing attacks evolve through malware delivery mechanisms, inventive social engineering and new exploits.” 

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

LinkedIn Users Targeted by Spear-Phishing Campaign

2
News

CISA: Patch These Three Fortinet Bugs Now to Avoid Compromise

3
News

Scammers Selling Fake #COVID19 Vaccination Cards for Just $20

4
News

Microsoft Suffers Second Outage in Two Weeks

5
News

Data of Half a Billion Facebook Users Leaked

6
News

“Engineering Oversight” Costs ForceDAO $367k

1
Webinar

Data Classification: The Foundation of Effective Cybersecurity

2
News

Florida School District Held to Impossibly High Ransom

3
News

Parrot Launches Bug Bounty Program

4
News

Australia Considers Social Media ID Requirement

5
News

Ransomware Attacks Grew by 485% in 2020

6
Blog

How SASE is Key to 5G Security Success

1
Webinar

Supply Chain Security: Easing the Headache of Third-Party Risk Assessments

2
Webinar

Pharma Drama: Interactive Crisis Simulation of an Insider Threat

3
Webinar

How Zero Trust Enables Remote Working and Builds to a SASE Vision

4
Webinar

Using 2020's Vulnerability Trends to Spearhead Your 2021 Security Posture

5
Webinar

Endpoint Strategies: Balancing Productivity and Security

6
Webinar

SOC for the Future: Transforming Security Operations' Speed and Stamina for Recovery

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain