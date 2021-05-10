Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Ransomware Takes Down East Coast Fuel Pipeline

The US government has been forced to issue emergency legislation after a ransomware attack knocked offline the country’s largest fuel pipeline.

Colonial Pipeline confirmed over the weekend that it had suffered a serious cyber-attack.

“Quickly after learning of the attack, Colonial proactively took certain systems offline to contain the threat. These actions temporarily halted all pipeline operations and affected some of our IT systems, which we are actively in the process of restoring,” it said in an update on Sunday.

“While our mainlines (Lines 1, 2, 3 and 4) remain offline, some smaller lateral lines between terminals and delivery points are now operational. We are in the process of restoring service to other laterals and will bring our full system back online only when we believe it is safe to do so, and in full compliance with the approval of all federal regulations.”

The government legislation is designed to relax rules restricting the transportation of fuel by road.

However, if the outage persists there are likely to be shortages and price rises across the 12 states the pipeline travels through and beyond. Reports suggest it carries 2.5 million barrels a day, representing nearly half of the East Coast’s supply of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel.

According to the BBC, the attack was launched by the Russian-speaking DarkSide group, who claim to have also stolen 100GB of data in a classic “double extortion” play.

“Being able to take systems offline and begin a process of restoration is undeniably important, but there is an additional threat if this data is exposed. It underlines the importance of international collaboration to bring down these highly coordinated groups early in their development if we want to protect our critical services,” argued Nominet government cybersecurity expert, Steve Forbes.

“As we watch the domino effect of this cyber-attack, it is very apparent that impact is not limited to systems and software — victims will come in all shapes and sizes, from industries to individuals.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Misconfigured Database Exposes 200K Fake Amazon Reviewers

2
News

Ransomware Takes Down East Coast Fuel Pipeline

3
News

CaptureRx Data Breach Impacts Healthcare Providers

4
News

Bot Attacks a Top Cybersecurity Concern

5
News

Millions of Households at Risk from Outdated Routers

6
News

#COVID19 Researchers Lose a Week's Work to Ryuk Ransomware

1
News Feature

Security and Privacy Challenges Threaten to Ground Vaccine Passports

2
Interview

Interview: Greg Day, Palo Alto Networks on the Changing Role of CISOs

3
Opinion

Can Organizations Ever Reach a State of Zero Trust?

4
News

Malicious UK Website Takedowns Surge 15-Fold in 2020

5
News

UK/US: Patch These 11 Bugs Now to Thwart Russian Spies

6
News

Ransomware Takes Down East Coast Fuel Pipeline

1
Webinar

Supply Chain Security: Easing the Headache of Third-Party Risk Assessments

2
Webinar

How Zero Trust Enables Remote Working and Builds to a SASE Vision

3
Webinar

Endpoint Strategies: Balancing Productivity and Security

4
Webinar

Zero Trust in 2021: How to Seamlessly Protect Your Remote and In-Office Users

5
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

6
Webinar

Insider Risk Maturity Models: Tales from the Insider Crypt

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain