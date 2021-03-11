Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Record Number of Cyber-Incidents Hit US Schools in 2020

Publicly disclosed cybersecurity incidents at US schools surged 18% over the past year to hit a record number of breaches, ransomware outbreaks and more, according to a new report.

Non-profit the K12 Security Information Exchange claimed there were 408 such incidents in 2020, which equates to more than two per school day.

The largest number (45%) were recorded as unattributed malware, class and meeting invasions, email invasion, website and social media defacement, and a large number of “related and/or low-frequency incidents.”

However, over a third (36%) were data breach incidents, 12% were ransomware-related and the rest were recorded as DDoS (5%) or phishing (2%).

The report claimed that a rapid shift to remote learning was to blame for much of this extra cyber-risk. New insecure devices were deployed rapidly to students, teachers had little training and were allowed to use unvetted free apps and services, and IT staff were often unable to physically update and configure devices, it noted.

Worse, many remote learning devices may have been reintroduced to school networks for districts that returned in autumn without proper security vetting.

The non-profit argued that policymakers and school leaders have historically ignored matters of cybersecurity.

“Notwithstanding the heroic education IT-related efforts to ensure remote learning was possible for large numbers of elementary and secondary students and their teachers during 2020, it should hardly be surprising that school district responses to the COVID-19 pandemic also revealed significant gaps and critical failures in the resiliency and security of the K-12 educational technology ecosystem,” it argued.

“Indeed, the 2020 calendar year saw a record-breaking number of publicly-disclosed school cyber-incidents. Moreover, many of these incidents were significant: resulting in school closures, millions of dollars of stolen taxpayer dollars and student data breaches directly linked to identity theft and credit fraud.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

10 Google Play Apps Found Containing Banking Malware

2
News

Scammers Selling Fake #COVID19 Vaccination Cards for Just $20

3
News

Exposed Password Gave Hackers Access to 150,000 Cameras

4
News

Superstar K-Pop Band’s TikTok Hacked

5
News

West Ham Supporters’ Personal Details Leaked on Club Website

6
News

Hackers Target Texas University

1
News

Sumo Logic Agrees Deal to Acquire DFLabs

2
News

Ajay Sabhlok Appointed Rubrik’s First Joint CIO and CDO

3
News

Third of Office Workers Warned After Sharing Data Via Unofficial Apps

4
News

Record Number of Cyber-Incidents Hit US Schools in 2020

5
Magazine Feature

Double Trouble: How Ransomware 2.0 Puts Your Data Under Threat

6
News

Ransomware “Paralyzes” Spanish Employment Agency

1
Webinar

Mitigating Ransomware Attacks in 2021

2
Webinar

How to Avoid Fallout from the Ransomware Epidemic

3
Webinar

PKI in Today's Cybersecurity Landscape: What, Why and How

4
Webinar

Evolution of Ransomware-as-a-Service and Malware Delivery Mechanisms

5
Webinar

Staying Secure During Rapid Transformation: The Importance of DevSecOps

6
Webinar

SOC for the Future: Transforming Security Operations' Speed and Stamina for Recovery

1
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Blog

The Future of Crypto and Casinos

3
Webinar

Becoming a Next-Gen CISO: Leading from the Front

4
Opinion

Answering the Inherent Cyber-Challenges of Teleoperation

5
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

6
Blog

Healthcare Carries a Large Target for Ransomware