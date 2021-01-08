Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Red Hat to Acquire StackRox

American multinational software company Red Hat today announced the signature of a definitive agreement to acquire StackRox, a trailblazer in Kubernetes-native security.

By bringing StackRox’s Kubernetes-native security capabilities to Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat said it hopes to take one step closer to creating a single platform that will enable users to "build, deploy and securely run nearly any application across the entirety of the hybrid cloud."

In addition to Red Hat OpenShift, StackRox will carry on supporting multiple Kubernetes platforms, including Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE).

StackRox was founded in 2014 with the goal of reinventing enterprise security. The company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, and employs around 60 people. 

For StackRox CEO Kamal Shah, the planned acquisition is confirmation of StackRox's originality when it comes to Kubernetes security, which over the past two years has evolved to be the company's focus.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Red Hat, coupling the industry’s first Kubernetes-native security platform with the leading Kubernetes platform for hybrid cloud, multicloud, and edge deployments," said Shah. 

"This is a tremendous validation of our innovative approach to container and Kubernetes security. Red Hat is an ideal partner to accelerate our vision of enabling organizations to securely build, deploy and run their cloud-native applications anywhere."

Red Hat revealed plans to open source StackRox’s technology post-acquisition in an action that's consistent with Red Hat's open source heritage. Red Hat has pledged to continue to support the KubeLinter community as well as new communities as the company works to open source StackRox’s tech treasures. 

The transaction is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to the usual closing conditions.

"Securing Kubernetes workloads and infrastructure cannot be done in a piecemeal manner; security must be an integrated part of every deployment, not an afterthought," said Red Hat CEO and president Paul Cormier.

"Red Hat adds StackRox's Kubernetes-native capabilities to OpenShift's layered security approach, furthering our mission to bring product-ready open innovation to every organization across the open hybrid cloud across IT footprints."

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Trump Sex Scandal Video Is a RAT

2
News

British Airways Plans £3bn Breach Settlement

3
News

Bug Bounty Program Launched to Discover US Army Vulnerabilities

4
News

DoJ: SolarWinds Attackers Hit Thousands of O365 Inboxes

5
News

Deepfake Technologies Set to Become Major Threat to Businesses

6
News Feature

The End of Adobe Flash: What Will Post-Support Life Look Like?

1
News

JPMorgan Chase Hacker Gets 12 Years

2
News

Ransomware Attack Costs Health Network $1.5m a Day

3
News

Red Hat to Acquire StackRox

4
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?

5
News Feature

The Growing Threat of #COVID19 Vaccine Phishing Scams

6
Opinion

Privacy Post-COVID: Predictions for 2021

1
Webinar

Managing Security and Risk in a Microsoft 365 Environment

2
Webinar

Automated Change: Fulfilling Network Security Requirements and Business Needs

3
Webinar

How to Secure the Most Vital Data Channel in Your Organization: File Transfers

4
Webinar

2020 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

5
Webinar

Risk-Based Security for Your Organization: What You Need to Know

6
Webinar

The Top Five Security Metrics

1
News Feature

Around the World in 2021 Hacker Predictions

2
Opinion

How to Transform Your Cybersecurity Posture

3
Blog

Taking the First Steps Toward Self-Repairing Endpoints

4
Webinar

Automated Change: Fulfilling Network Security Requirements and Business Needs

5
Opinion

How to Bridge the IT and Cyber Skills Gap in 2021

6
Webinar

Managing Security and Risk in a Microsoft 365 Environment