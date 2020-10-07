Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

UK Regulator Bans Cryptocurrency Derivatives

The UK’s financial regulator has banned the sale of digital currency-related derivatives to members of the public, citing downstream cybercrime as one of its key concerns.

The new Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rules apply to derivatives (contract for difference, options and futures) and exchange traded notes (ETNs) where the underlying asset is a digital token such as Bitcoin, Ether or Ripple.

The regulator claimed that such products pose a risk to consumers as they can’t be reliably valued. This is in part due to the “inherent nature” of virtual assets, it said, but also because of “market abuse and financial crime” such as “cyber-theft” in the secondary market.

Other factors impacting the reliable valuation of cryptoassets include extreme volatility in the market, an inadequate understanding of them by consumers and a “lack of legitimate investment need” on the part of the public.

The regulator said consumers could save as much as £53 million thanks to its actions.

“This ban reflects how seriously we view the potential harm to retail consumers in these products. Consumer protection is paramount here,” said FCA interim executive director of strategy & competition, Sheldon Mills.

“Significant price volatility, combined with the inherent difficulties of valuing cryptoassets reliably, places retail consumers at a high risk of suffering losses from trading crypto-derivatives. We have evidence of this happening on a significant scale. The ban provides an appropriate level of protection.”

Danny Scott, CEO and co-founder at cryptocurrency exchange CoinCorner, clarified that the FCA action does not prohibit the sale or use of Bitcoin, but rather complex financial products using digital currency as the underlying asset.

“Recently the UK FCA introduced an option for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency companies to register with them as a first step towards forming a regulatory framework around such assets,” he added.

“They’re comfortable with these assets and seemingly have a pro stance. They’re just not comfortable with companies packaging them up in traditional trader focused products that the everyday person doesn’t understand, yet has easy access to via some services — hence the announcement today."

Following its announcement, the FCA urged members of the public not to buy any crypto-derivatives as they are likely to be fraudulent.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Cisco Ordered to Pay $1.9 Billion for Security Patent Infringement

2
News

H&M Fined €35.2m for GDPR Violations

3
News

UN Shipping Agency Forced Offline After Cyber-Attack

4
News

PCI DSS Compliance Slumps 28% Since 2016

5
News

HMRC Hit by Multiple Phishing and Spam Emails

6
News

Ransomware Disrupts COVID-19 Medical Trials

1
Blog

Why 10,000 Years of Disinformation Will Not Suddenly Go Away

2
Magazine Feature

The Sextortion Scourge: Phishing for Fears

3
News

UK Firms Attacked Every 45 Seconds Over Summer

4
News

UK Regulator Bans Cryptocurrency Derivatives

5
News

Post-Brexit Digital Economy at Risk After EU Court Ruling

6
Opinion

How Hybrid Learning is Changing K-12 Cybersecurity

1
Webinar

A Better Defense: Does Modern Security Fit With Modern Attacks?

2
Webinar

Lessons Learned from the Twitter Spear-Phishing Attack

3
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

4
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

5
Webinar

Web App and Portal Protection: Managing File Upload Security Threats

6
Webinar

Does Phishing Prevention Require Better Technology, Detection or Strategy?

1
Online Summit

[On Demand] Infosecurity Magazine North America Online Summit - Fall 2020

2
Blog

Credential Stuffing: the Culprit of Recent Attacks

3
Opinion

Making Cybersecurity a Priority in the Boardroom

4
Online Summit

[On Demand] Infosecurity Magazine EMEA Online Summit - Autumn 2020

5
Blog

Repairing SQL Database Corruption with CHECKDB Repair? You Can Lose Your Data Forever

6
Opinion

Sleepwalking into a Cybersecurity Nightmare?