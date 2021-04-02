Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Cybersecurity Firm ReliaQuest Announces New Senior Appointments

Cybersecurity platform provider ReliaQuest has announced two new senior appointments.

Kara Wilson has been appointed to the ReliaQuest board of directors, whilst Alex Bender joins the company as its new chief marketing officer.

Wilson brings more than 25 years of experience in driving go-to-market strategies for both large and medium companies along with startups, having previously helped to grow some of the most influential technology companies in the world including Okta, FireEye and Cisco. She also currently serves as a board member for a number of companies including Paychex, KnowBe4 and OneStream.

Bender boasts a similarly impressive background with a proven record of accomplishment in driving growth in both revenue and brand marketing for influential cyber-brands including Tripwire, McAfee and RSA over the last 20 years. He most recently served as Mimecast’s SVP of global marketing.

At ReliaQuest, he will oversee the brand’s global brand and revenue marketing growth strategies.

Commenting on the appointments, ReliaQuest CEO and co-founder Brian Murphy, said: “Providing world class cybersecurity capabilities requires a world-class team, working together with the common goal of building trust and confidence for businesses of all sizes and sectors.

“It is a great honor for me to bring both Kara and Alex on board during this exciting chapter for ReliaQuest.”

Bender added that ReliaQuest delivers a unified detection, investigation and response approach that is transforming security operations by delivering the right data, from the right systems at the right time, making security teams more efficient and focused to take decisive action.

“I am truly honored to be joining ReliaQuest and working with an extremely talented team that is laser focused on extending the company’s rapid growth trajectory as we build business resilience and security confidence on a global scale.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Booking.com Fined $558,000 for Late Breach Notification

2
News

Scammers Selling Fake #COVID19 Vaccination Cards for Just $20

3
News

North Korean Hackers Expand Targeting of Security Community

4
News

UK Cyber Security Council Officially Launches as Independent Body

5
News

IRS Warns of Higher Education Phishing Scam

6
News

DeepDotWeb Administrator Admits Darknet Conspiracy

1
News

Troll Fined $81 After Victim Kills Herself

2
News

Microsoft Suffers Second Outage in Two Weeks

3
Opinion

Communication is Crucial in the Fight Against Phishing Scams

4
News

Trustwave Uncovers Vulnerability in Popular Website CMS

5
Opinion

Securing Critical National Infrastructure: The Top Four Obstacles to Overcome

6
News

Cybersecurity Firm ReliaQuest Announces New Senior Appointments

1
Webinar

SOC for the Future: Transforming Security Operations' Speed and Stamina for Recovery

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Webinar

The Vulnerability Landscape: Security Trends from 2020

4
Webinar

Pharma Drama: Interactive Crisis Simulation of an Insider Threat

5
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain

6
Webinar

Supply Chain Security: Easing the Headache of Third-Party Risk Assessments

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain