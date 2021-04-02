Cybersecurity Firm ReliaQuest Announces New Senior Appointments

Cybersecurity platform provider ReliaQuest has announced two new senior appointments.

Kara Wilson has been appointed to the ReliaQuest board of directors, whilst Alex Bender joins the company as its new chief marketing officer.

Wilson brings more than 25 years of experience in driving go-to-market strategies for both large and medium companies along with startups, having previously helped to grow some of the most influential technology companies in the world including Okta, FireEye and Cisco. She also currently serves as a board member for a number of companies including Paychex, KnowBe4 and OneStream.

Bender boasts a similarly impressive background with a proven record of accomplishment in driving growth in both revenue and brand marketing for influential cyber-brands including Tripwire, McAfee and RSA over the last 20 years. He most recently served as Mimecast’s SVP of global marketing.

At ReliaQuest, he will oversee the brand’s global brand and revenue marketing growth strategies.

Commenting on the appointments, ReliaQuest CEO and co-founder Brian Murphy, said: “Providing world class cybersecurity capabilities requires a world-class team, working together with the common goal of building trust and confidence for businesses of all sizes and sectors.

“It is a great honor for me to bring both Kara and Alex on board during this exciting chapter for ReliaQuest.”

Bender added that ReliaQuest delivers a unified detection, investigation and response approach that is transforming security operations by delivering the right data, from the right systems at the right time, making security teams more efficient and focused to take decisive action.

“I am truly honored to be joining ReliaQuest and working with an extremely talented team that is laser focused on extending the company’s rapid growth trajectory as we build business resilience and security confidence on a global scale.”