Remote Workers Failing on Password Security During #COVID19 Crisis

Remote workers may be exposing their personal and business accounts to the risk of takeover because of poor password security, according to new studies released on World Password Day.

The annual event exists to remind users of the importance of using strong, unique credentials – ideally in combination with multi-factor authentication (MFA) – and storing them securely.

It’s particularly important in the context of today’s highly distributed workforces, which are under lockdown at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, a global OneLogin study of 5000 remote employees from Germany, France, the UK, Ireland and the US found that nearly a fifth (17%) share their work device password with a spouse or child. Over a third (36%) admitted not having changed their home Wi-Fi password in over a year.

This figure rose to 50% in the UK, with the same number of Brits not having changed their device password since they started remote working.

Organizations will have to improve their home working policies if distributed working is more commonplace once the pandemic recedes.

“This global remote work study shines the light on the importance of ensuring the right people are accessing internal and customer data at all times,” said OneLogin CEO, Brad Brooks. “It underscores the importance of protecting employees and their entire organizations, aligning with privacy and security best practices around the world.”

On a similar theme, a CallSign study of nearly 4500 US and UK adults, found that over half (54%) have no plans to update their work logins for remote access, despite 60% having received information and tooling to do so.

On the positive side, new Centrify research has claimed that over two-thirds (70%) of UK businesses are using MFA and virtual private networks (VPNs) to improve remote working security.