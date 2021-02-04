London Orgs: Increased Risk Due to Remote Working to Persist for 12-18 months

Three in five (60%) organizations in London and the South East of England have seen an increased level of risk to their IT infrastructure due to remote working, with 88% expecting this risk to persist for the next 12-18 months.

That’s according to a survey of 400 senior decision makers by international law firm Bird & Bird exploring how changes to the way businesses operate as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have created challenges regarding the IT infrastructure they rely on.

Just under half of those polled (46%) noted an increase in the number of cyber-attacks they have experienced since March 2020, with that figure rising to 57% for those in financial services businesses.

What’s more, 55% of respondents said there has been a significant increase in the number of customers targeted by online or remote scammers since the start of the pandemic, increasing to nearly 70% amongst technology and communications businesses.

The findings serve as a stark reminder of what’s at stake for organizations in the UK’s capital as they continue to adapt to the ongoing health crisis.

Bird & Bird’s cybersecurity expert and partner, Simon Shooter, said: “Cyber-criminals are seeing a more target-rich environment because of people working from home, using systems which may be significantly more vulnerable than those in their offices.

“Companies need to make sure they have a holistic approach to security; you’re only as secure as your leakiest point. In terms of cybersecurity legislation, it’s inevitable that there will be changes. Compliance teams should keep an eye on this and aim to bring compliance in early. It’s always harder and more expensive to do so when you’ve got the gun of a regulatory deadline against your head.”