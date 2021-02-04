Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

London Orgs: Increased Risk Due to Remote Working to Persist for 12-18 months

Three in five (60%) organizations in London and the South East of England have seen an increased level of risk to their IT infrastructure due to remote working, with 88% expecting this risk to persist for the next 12-18 months.

That’s according to a survey of 400 senior decision makers by international law firm Bird & Bird exploring how changes to the way businesses operate as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have created challenges regarding the IT infrastructure they rely on.

Just under half of those polled (46%) noted an increase in the number of cyber-attacks they have experienced since March 2020, with that figure rising to 57% for those in financial services businesses.

What’s more, 55% of respondents said there has been a significant increase in the number of customers targeted by online or remote scammers since the start of the pandemic, increasing to nearly 70% amongst technology and communications businesses.

The findings serve as a stark reminder of what’s at stake for organizations in the UK’s capital as they continue to adapt to the ongoing health crisis.

Bird & Bird’s cybersecurity expert and partner, Simon Shooter, said: “Cyber-criminals are seeing a more target-rich environment because of people working from home, using systems which may be significantly more vulnerable than those in their offices.

“Companies need to make sure they have a holistic approach to security; you’re only as secure as your leakiest point. In terms of cybersecurity legislation, it’s inevitable that there will be changes. Compliance teams should keep an eye on this and aim to bring compliance in early. It’s always harder and more expensive to do so when you’ve got the gun of a regulatory deadline against your head.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

China Steals Personal Data of 80% of US Adults

2
News

Over Three Million US Drivers Exposed in Data Breach

3
News

Trump Sex Scandal Video Is a RAT

4
News

Data on Thousands of Foxtons Customers Posted Online

5
News

Social Media Oversharing Exposes 80% of Office Workers

6
Opinion

SOC 1, 2, & 3 Audit Reports, and Why You Need One

1
News

NCIJTF Releases New Ransomware Fact Sheet

2
News

Study Finds Delays in Revoking System Access

3
News

Automated Tools Increasingly Used to Launch Cyber-Attacks

4
News

IBM Announces Cybersecurity Grants for US Schools

5
News

Disclosed ICS Vulnerabilities Surged During Second Half of 2020

6
Opinion

SolarWinds Attack: Proof That On-Premises Active Directory Still an Effective Initial Access Vector

1
Webinar

Evolution of Ransomware-as-a-Service and Malware Delivery Mechanisms

2
Webinar

Staying Secure During Rapid Transformation: The Importance of DevSecOps

3
Webinar

Fulfilling Network Security Requirements and Business Needs

4
Webinar

The Top Five Security Metrics

5
Webinar

FTP, FTPS & SFTP: Which Protocol Should You Use, and When?

6
Webinar

PKI in Today's Cybersecurity Landscape: What, Why and How

1
News Feature

Should We Be Cautious About Law Enforcement Requests for Digital Data?

2
Podcast

Into Security Podcast - Episode 22: Diversity in Cybersecurity

3
Webinar

Fulfilling Network Security Requirements and Business Needs

4
Interview

#DataPrivacyDay Interview: Robert Waitman, Director of Data Privacy, Cisco

5
Webinar

The Top Five Security Metrics

6
Next-Gen

A Case Against CVSS