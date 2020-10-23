Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Researcher Guesses Password to Access Trump Twitter Account

A security researcher claims to have been able to access Donald Trump’s Twitter account after guessing his password.

Victor Gevers, a researcher at the non-profit GDI Foundation and chair of the Dutch Institute for Vulnerability Disclosure, revealed his findings on the social media site.

He posted the following, referencing an incident four years ago when the same thing happened:

“Dear @realDonaldTrump, I've tried to notify multiple times because of your passwords for Twitter are too weak. Last Friday, I contacted @CISAgov, @TeamTrump, @WhiteHouse, @DonaldJTrumpJr, and @twittersecurity, just like in Oct 2016. But no one responds. Please keep 2FA enabled!”

Back in 2016, Gevers and two others managed to access Trump’s account after guessing the password, “yourefired.” This time he claims it was “maga2020!” with no two-factor authentication enabled.

Although a Twitter spokesperson said it had “seen no evidence to corroborate this claim” and that it “proactively implemented account security measures for a designated group of high-profile, election-related Twitter accounts in the United States,” an article in Dutch paper De Volksrant, says different.

According to the report, Gevers took screenshots to document his steps, which included four failed attempts before he hit upon the magic password. Although he reached out to the Twitter accounts listed above, none replied.

However, the next day, Gevers noticed two-factor authentication had been activated on the account and two days after that he reportedly received an email from the Secret Service requesting more info on the account takeover and thanking him for highlighting the security snafu.

“Given the President’s near-constant activity on Twitter, his 87 million followers and the sheer power that he holds as the leader of the free world, Trump’s ‘maga2020!’ password is incomprehensibly dangerous,” argued ProPrivacy researcher, Andreas Theodorou.

“In fact, any other year I would be inclined to believe that this was fake news.”

Earlier this week, Trump drew ridicule from the cybersecurity community with comments he made at a rally in Arizona.

"Nobody gets hacked. To get hacked you need somebody with 197 IQ and he needs about 15% of your password," he claimed.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

US: Iran Was Behind Proud Boys Email Campaign

2
News

Major Data Breach at Ohio School District

3
News

M&S Boss Spoofed in Gift Voucher Scam

4
News

Attackers Spoof Microsoft Teams

5
News

Retail, Hospitality and Travel Hit by 64 Billion Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
News

Pfizer Exposes Data on Hundreds of Prescription Drug Users

1
News

Researcher Guesses Password to Access Trump Twitter Account

2
Opinion

CISOs: Here are the Cybersecurity Concerns Boards Really Care About

3
News

#COVID19 Vaccine-Maker Shuts Global Plants After Cyber-Attack

4
News

#SecTorCa: A Hacker’s Perspective on Your Infrastructure

5
News

Oregon Retailer Suffers Sustained Data Breach

6
News

Attackers Spoof Microsoft Teams

1
Webinar

Security in the Cloud - Emerging Threats & the Future

2
Webinar

Extended Threat Detection and Response: Critical Steps and a Critical System

3
Webinar

Establishing a Successful DevSecOps Program: Lessons Learned

4
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

5
Webinar

Ransomware Defense with Micro-Segmentation: from Strategy to Execution

6
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

1
Opinion

Securing Remote Desktops During a Pandemic

2
Interview

Interview: Jason Nurse, University of Kent

3
News

Endpoint Security Primary Pain Point in 2020

4
Opinion

Is Your Organization Ready to Defend Insider Threats?

5
Webinar

A Better Defense: Does Modern Security Fit With Modern Attacks?

6
News

Corporate Credentials on the Dark Web Up by 429% This Year