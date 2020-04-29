Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Researchers Develop Anonymization Model for #COVID19 Contact Tracing

A model for a contact tracing app that protects personal data has been developed by an interdisciplinary team at the Technical University of Munich (TUM). The researchers have created an encryption process that enables people who have come into close contact with a COVID-19-positive individual to be warned without their phones recognizing the infected person’s temporary contact number (TCN).

Contact tracing apps are seen as a crucial tool in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and helping to end lockdown measures, with a number currently in development in countries such as the UK. However, concerns over individual privacy regarding their use have been flagged in recent weeks, including fears that the personal data collected could be targeted by cyber-criminals.

Mobiles on which these apps are installed use Bluetooth technology to exchange randomly generated TCNs, which constantly change. The TCNs are collected locally on the devices and stored for a limited period. If someone tests positive for COVID-19, that person’s contacts are immediately notified.

Through an encryption process called private set intersection cardinality, the TUM team have found a means of cross-checking TCNs of infected individuals against those collected on mobile phones without the need to load the TCNs onto their contact’s phones.

“As a result, the risk scenario in which an attacker could combine the received TCNs with other information such as the date, time and location where the TCN was transmitted – which would endanger the anonymity of an infected person – is minimized to a large extent,” explained physicist Kilian Holzapfel, TUM.

A successful qualification request for the app’s decentralized standard to the Bluetooth Special Interest Group has already been submitted. A prototype of the app is currently being tested with the Android operating system; however, the team expect it to be a few more weeks before it is available for use.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Fortinet Offers Free Cybersecurity Training

2
News

Nintendo Breach Affects 160,000 User Accounts

3
News

Experts Detect 30,000% Increase in #COVID19 Threats

4
News

Auction of World's Priciest Whisky Ruined by Cyber-Attack

5
News

Microsoft Teams Funny GIFs Vulnerability Mended

6
News

Maze Group Wages Ransomware Attack on Cognizant

1
News

PrimoHoagies Sued Over Data Breach

2
Webinar

Attack Yourself Before They Do: Strengthen Security Through Breach and Attack Simulation

3
News

Five-Year PhantomLance Campaign Targeting Android Users

4
Webinar

Using a Managed Security Service Provider in 2020: Everything You Need to Know

5
Blog

Why Data Centers Need Formal Data End-of-Life Processes

6
News

Twitter Switches Off SMS Services for Security Reasons

1
Webinar

Using SIEM to Protect Against Top Cybersecurity Threats

2
Webinar

Remotely Manage Secure File Transfers Amid COVID-19 and Beyond

3
Webinar

How to Build a Program to Manage Your Third Parties and Supply Chain

4
Webinar

Why Remediation Needs to be Part of Your Vulnerability Management Program

5
Webinar

Safeguarding Your Digital Transformation with Detection and Response

6
Webinar

The Power of Continuous AppSec and How to Achieve It

1
Blog

Security by Sector: Over a Third of Consumers Don’t Trust Digital Comms from Banks

2
Interview

Interview: Mike McLellan, Senior Security Researcher, Secureworks

3
Blog

Data Security and Decommissioning in a 5G and Streaming World

4
Opinion

Preparing for Tomorrow: Cybersecurity in a Remote World

5
News

Cyber-Attacks on Hospitals Amid #COVID19 Akin to Acts of “Terror,” Claims Eugene Kaspersky

6
Next-Gen

Moving Online: How the Shift to Virtual Webinars Can be a Tool for Cybersecurity Inclusivity