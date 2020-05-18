Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Responsible Cyber Announces Identity Acquisition and New Shareholders

Singaporean startup Responsible Cyber has announced the acquisition of fellow startup Secucial and new shareholders.

The Secucial acquisition adds a mobile digital identity wallet to its portfolio; a decentralized identity system that includes a mobile app with an identity wallet to provide secure authentication with biometrics and contextual multi-factor authentication to enable exchange of ID documents with a third party.

Responsible Cyber is part of the ICE71 Scale program, a landing pad that helps international and local cybersecurity startups seize opportunities and grow their businesses in Singapore and within Asia Pacific.

As a result of the acquisition, Responsible Cyber has also added NUS Enterprise, the entrepreneurial arm of the National University of Singapore, and Singtel Innov8, the venture capital arm of the Singtel Group, as new shareholders. NUS Enterprise and Singtel Innov8 are the co-founders of ICE71, the region’s first cybersecurity entrepreneur hub.

Secucial was part of the first cohort to graduate from ICE71 Accelerate, a three-month accelerator program designed to help early-stage cybersecurity startups achieve a product market fit in a unique technical and demanding industry. 

“We welcome NUS Enterprise and Singtel Innov8 as our shareholders, especially during uncertain times like these,” said Magda Chelly, founder and managing director, Responsible Cyber.

“Our platform addresses the needs of business owners who do not have the right means and technical knowledge to implement cybersecurity measures for their businesses. By providing a user-friendly cybersecurity solution, we help small and medium businesses to continue operating remotely, reliably and securely, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

CISSP Qualification Given Cert Status Equivalent to Master’s Degree Level

2
News

API Attacks Increase During Lockdown

3
News

REvil Ransomware Gang Threatens to Release Dirt on Trump

4
News

Police Catch Suspects Planning #COVID19 Hospital Ransomware

5
News

Norway's Wealth Fund Loses $10m in Data Breach

6
News

Attacks on Banks Spike 238% During #COVID19 Crisis

1
Opinion

Will COVID-19 be the Catalyst to Finally Replace Passwords With Biometrics?

2
Interview

Interview: Aman Johal, Lawyer and Director, Your Lawyers

3
Magazine Feature

COVID-19: Tackling a Cyber-Pandemic

4
News

Responsible Cyber Announces Identity Acquisition and New Shareholders

5
News

Crypto-Miners Take Out Supercomputers Working on #COVID19

6
Magazine Feature

A New Frontier: Mass Remote Working and the Impact on Infosec

1
Webinar

Safeguarding Your Digital Transformation with Detection and Response

2
Webinar

Protecting your Organization Against Phishing Attacks

3
Webinar

Why Remediation Needs to be Part of Your Vulnerability Management Program

4
Webinar

#WFH and Network Security – Lessons Learned So Far

5
Webinar

ISO 27701: The New Privacy Standard, and How You Can Get Certified and Compliant

6
Webinar

Remotely Manage Secure File Transfers Amid COVID-19 and Beyond

1
Opinion

We Don’t Need More Cybersecurity, We Need Better Cybersecurity

2
Blog

Why Data Centers Need Formal Data End-of-Life Processes

3
Interview

Interview: Debra Danielson, CTO and SVP of Engineering, Digital Guardian

4
News Feature

Meeting the Author of the #LoveBug - ‘Crime Dot Com’ Preview

5
Next-Gen

Interview: David Shrier, Oxford Cyber Future

6
Webinar

Why Remediation Needs to be Part of Your Vulnerability Management Program