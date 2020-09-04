Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

NCSC: 60% Rise in Girls Applying to CyberFirst Summer Courses

There has been a 60% increase in the number of girls applying for online cybersecurity skills courses this year compared to 2019, according to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), a part of GCHQ.

The NCSC stated on its website that the number of young people taking part in this year’s CyberFirst summer courses rose to a record-breaking 1770 after they moved from the classroom to online.

CyberFirst is a program of opportunities led by NCSC to help young people aged 11 to 17 years explore their passion for tech by introducing them to the world of cybersecurity.

Chris Ensor, NCSC deputy director for cyber-growth, said: “I’m delighted to see that more young people are exploring the exciting world of cybersecurity, and it’s especially encouraging to see such a level of interest from girls.

“Our online courses have provided new opportunities for teenagers of all backgrounds and we are committed to making cybersecurity more accessible for all.”

Schools minister Nick Gibb added: “This country has led the way in introducing computing into the national curriculum and a more rigorous computer science GCSE. The world renowned NCSC summer course is inspiring more young people to take up a career in a discipline so important for our country’s safety. I’m delighted too, that we are seeing more applications from girls, ensuring all talent is encouraged to pursue such a vital career.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Northumbria Uni Campus Closed After Serious Cyber-Attack

2
News

Darknet Moderator Jailed for 11 Years

3
News

Global DDoS Extorters Demand Ransom from Firms

4
News

NCSC Releases Cyber-Guidance

5
News

Homeland Security to Propose Biometric Collection Rules

6
News

Cyber-Attack on Norwegian Parliament

1
News

DDoS Attacks on Virtual Education Rise 350%

2
News

Americans Offered Free Virtual Tech Bootcamp

3
News

Warner Music Group Discloses Data Breach

4
News

Credit Card Skimmer Hits Over 1500 Websites

5
News

Sophisticated Phishing Scam Targeting Lloyds Bank Customers

6
News

Cybersecurity Incidents Account for a Third of ICO Reports in 2020

1
Webinar

Securing Remote Access to Critical Infrastructure: The Key to Industrial Digital Transformation

2
Webinar

Does Phishing Prevention Require Better Technology, Detection or Strategy?

3
Webinar

A Better Defense: Does Modern Security Fit With Modern Attacks?

4
Webinar

Breaches be Dammed: Seal the Cracks with Software-Based Segmentation

5
Webinar

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Cyber-Resilience

6
Webinar

Identity Management for a Dynamic Workforce: Zero Trust Versus Risk-Based Security

1
News

Musk: Tesla Was Target of Russian Ransomware Conspiracy

2
Interview

Interview: Mohit Tiwari, CEO, Symmetry Systems

3
Opinion

Misconfiguration on the Cloud is as Common as it is Costly

4
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine EMEA Online Summit - Autumn 2020

5
Interview

Interview: Eric Friedberg, Co-President, Stroz Friedberg

6
Webinar

Does Phishing Prevention Require Better Technology, Detection or Strategy?