Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

#EdgeLive: The Emerging Role of SASE in Organizational Security

Secure access services edge (SASE) will become the predominant security network architecture in organizations, particularly in light of the shift to remote working due to COVID-19, according to Nat Smith, senior director analyst at Gartner, speaking during the Akamai Edge Live virtual conference

Smith began by noting that the concept of SASE is new, and there is still doubt about its effectiveness. He defined SASE as essentially “taking things that were traditionally networking, like services and capability, and things that were traditionally security, particularly network security, and consolidating them.”

In the context of home working, which has increased dramatically as a result of COVID-19 lockdown measures, Smith explained that employees need access to three different services: external applications such as Office 365, enterprise private apps and internet access. While traditionally, three different security solutions would be used for each of these areas, SASE would look to converge these into one.

He added this would also expand into areas such as firewall as a service (FWaaS) and remote browser isolation, “bringing them together into a single offering.”

The starting point for implementing SASE in organizations is to look at how five contributing segments are operating. These are SD-WAN, FWaaS, secure web gateway (SWG), cloud access security broker (CASB) and zero-trust network access (ZTNA). Under SASE, “all five of these segments will eventually collapse and become one offering.” This would mean, instead of using five different vendors, companies will only have to select one.

The other aspect of SASE is taking appliance-based products and turning them into cloud-based services. To keep these networking and security services close to the users, this will be on the cloud-edge, which is especially important in the context of COVID-19. “The more these things are in the cloud, the more agile and resilient your organization will be,” noted Smith.

The cloud-edge is an important aspect of SASE, especially for organizations with global operations, according to Smith, as instances of its stack can sit in multiple locations and it is also “extremely sensitive to latency.”

However, Smith cautioned that SASE is not yet ready to be implemented in most organizations. Instead, it will be a gradual process of consolidation, which is already starting to take place. For example, it’s very common to now see SD-WAN vendors competing with firewall vendors for the same business, both capable of providing the same kind of service. “As we move into 2021 and 2022, we expect this to increase,” he added.

Smith concluded: “SASE is one of those things we recognize as a movement. It’s going to take a bit of time for most organizations to fully move and embrace it, and some vendors need to mature a bit on some aspects of SASE.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Malicious Use of SSL Increases as Attackers Deploy Hidden Attacks

2
News

Microsoft Urges Firms to Hang Up on Phone-Based MFA

3
News

Hotel Booking Firm Leaks Data on Millions of Guests

4
News

Hacker Sells Access to Pakistani Airlines' Network

5
News

Ransomware Attack on Medical Billing Company

6
News

Cybersecurity Skills Shortage Falls for First Time

1
News

Recommendations Accepted in Advancement for EU Data Protection Transfers

2
News

KnowBe4’s Security Awareness Essentials Course Certified by the NCSC

3
News

#EdgeLive: The Emerging Role of SASE in Organizational Security

4
News Feature

PSD2 Faces Further Delays as UK Lags Behind European Compliance

5
News

#EdgeLive: Phishing Attacks Now Targeting Enterprise Specifics

6
News Feature

Top Ten: Things Learned from the (ISC)2 Workforce Study

1
Webinar

Behind the Scenes of a Live DDoS and BOT Attack: Launch and Mitigation

2
Webinar

Establishing a Successful DevSecOps Program: Lessons Learned

3
Webinar

No Perimeter, No Problem: Crypto-Strategy for a Zero-Trust Future

4
Webinar

Enabling Incident Response in a Remote Working Landscape

5
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

6
Webinar

Web App and Portal Protection: Managing File Upload Security Threats

1
News Feature

#NCSAM: Keeping Children Safe Online: A Four-Step Guide for Parents

2
Interview

#Election2020 Interview: Matt Drake, Director, Cyber Intelligence, SAIC

3
Blog

Disinformation and the CISO

4
Webinar

Web App and Portal Protection: Managing File Upload Security Threats

5
Next-Gen

Risk Management in the Pandemic

6
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)