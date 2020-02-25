Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

#RSAC: Make Technology Deployment for Homer, not Spock

Speaking at RSA Conference in San Francisco on the subject of “Leading Change: Building a Security Culture of Protect, Detect and Respond,” Lance Spitzner, director of SANS Security Awareness said that we often talk about security culture and the capabilities of the human, but fail to “humanize security.”

Spitzner said that the term “you cannot just patch stupid” frustrates him, as the human is a part of cybersecurity. While advancements have been made to improve the security of technology, he noted,  we have not done the same for the “human operating system.” He said: “We’ve gotten so good at technology and securing technology that we’re driving bad guys to target the human.”

Citing Sir Isaac Newton’s theory of an object stays at rest until a force is applied, Spitzner said that in the case of the human factor “we need to apply force to human.”

When it comes to education, Spitzner introduced two types of people, who he referred to as subject one (Homer Simpson) and subject two (Mr Spock). He said that the industry focuses too much on “subject two” (Mr Spock) - people that are logical and data driven - "and we build initiatives based on the concept of subject two, because this is how we think.”

Subject one, however, is not analytical or data driven, and Spitzner said that logically it makes sense not to engage them in too technical an education as to do so is “time and calorie intensive.” Therefore we need to concentrate on designing usable concepts for subject one.

Spitzner said that humans are very emotional and if you roll out technology you “need to make it as simple as possible [because] people are not lazy or stupid but security is not their job.”

Citing the issue of rolling out a password refresh policy, he said that typically when this happens we “jump on it and talk about the top ten most common passwords and make fun of the users and we blame people.” However, the blame should be put on ourselves, he argued, and we must look to try and make the process more simple.

He recommended removing password expiration, and killing complexity to switch to allow passphrases. He also recommended providing tools such as password managers, “which are not perfect, but better than what we’re doing now.”

He said: “So next time you’re dealing with something, ask if you can eliminate it, simplify it, or replace it with tools or technology. We want people to do things, and make it as simple as possible.”

"For any security imitative or culture, it is not just about securing the human, but about humanizing security. In the last 20 years, we have got good at technology, but forgotten how to enable it.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

US Defense Agency Notifies Users of Serious Breach

2
News

Google Pulls 600 Apps from Play Store

3
News

Sports Giant Decathlon Leaks 123 Million Records

4
News

Indian Arrested Over Sale of Illegal Drugs Disguised as Sex Aids on Dark Web

5
News

Over 120 Million US Consumers Exposed in Privacy Snafu

6
News

US Gas Pipeline Shut After Ransomware Attack

1
News Feature

#RSAC: Dr Jessica Barker’s Guide to Security Awareness Without Fear

2
News

#RSAC: How Shodan Has Been Improved to Help Protect Energy Utilities

3
News

#RSAC: Make Technology Deployment for Homer, not Spock

4
News

Ransomware Attack at US Power Station

5
News

UK Financial Watchdog Admits Data Blunder

6
News

#RSAC: RSA President Calls for Cultural Focus on Inclusion and Neurodiversity

1
Webinar

AI in Security: Keeping Up with the Trend

2
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

3
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

4
Webinar

Make Your Own Security Superstars: Scale and Upskill Your Security Team

5
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

6
Webinar

Gain Control and Security of Your File Collaboration

1
Interview

Interview: Gavin Henderson, Vice-President, Regional Security, Mastercard

2
Blog

PCI Compliance: Not a Password Security Guarantee

3
Opinion

Is Anyone Paying Attention to Healthcare Security?

4
Opinion

#HowTo Do DevOps Effectively

5
Opinion

Why Leaky Clouds Lead to Data Breaches

6
Slackspace

Man Charged After Sharing Cryptocurrency Knowhow