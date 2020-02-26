RSAC: It's Time to Disable Parental Controls to Enable the Next Generation

It’s time to get rid of parental controls and let younger people make their own decisions.

Speaking in the opening keynotes at the RSA Conference in San Francisco, Wendy Nather, head of advisory CISOs, Duo Security at Cisco, said that parental controls need to be disabled as “we need to teach them to make good security choices for themselves because they need to learn this from a young age.”

As part of her keynote, Nather said that she does not use parental controls at home, but her teenage daughter asked for them to be turned on “to help enforce her study time,” so they were set up for her time, and Wendy controls the password.

“We have to teach them to make good security decisions, as we keep making the same mistakes year after year,” she said, saying this was done with web servers, mobile, and IoT, and this is because of the demographic. “We have to teach everybody, so it doesn’t matter who comes in with new technology, they know how to apply the security controls.”

She concluded by saying that it has to be about “security of, by, and for the people as we’re the ones who have been working on this for decades.”