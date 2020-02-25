Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

#RSAC: 10 Reasons Why a Cybersecurity Career is Beneficial to Personal and Professional Development

While there is increased stress in cybersecurity and “good days and bad days,” we should also focus on the “tremendous positives” in the industry’s achievements.

Speaking at the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) summit at the RSA Conference in San Francisco, Phil Venables, board director and senior advisor for risk and cybersecurity at Goldman Sachs Bank, said that despite the challenges, there are 10 reasons to want to stay in the cybersecurity industry:

  • You get to be involved in pretty much every part of everything your organization does with natural focus on the customer
  • You need a range of skills not always found in other roles – which are individually portable and collectively indispensable
  • You get to take both broad and deep tech and business perspectives and rapidly learn the interplay between them – up and down the organization
  • You get earlier career exposure to senior people, inside and outside, and you become ultimately entwined with the core processes of your organization
  • You learn how to spot the failure modes of anything
  • You have fascinating and quickly evolving adversaries and, as a result, you are constantly learning and developing
  • You have amazing personal resilience, and an innate long-term optimism that things will keep getting better, perhaps because of your implicit short-term pessimism
  • You have a higher purpose. You are defending the flow of ideas/innovation that are essential to human progress – adding value to society – protecting people’s information and livelihoods (and sometimes lives)
  • You are usually good with incremental approaches, handling complexity and taking a systems-wide view
  • You are part of an amazing community

He also said that “until you’ve stepped out of security into another risk, IT or business role, you don’t realize how unique our camaraderie is.”

Venables added that a career in cybersecurity can give you a certain resilience, as there are good and bad days, but this can lead you to take “incremental approaches” to let you work organically through an environment.

“You also build a range of skills, as you have got to be a risk professional, a business product specialist, a security technician, a buyer, a sales person, an influencer, you have got to understand organizational strategy – you get to experience all of these things.”

Venables also said that cybersecurity professionals are involved in something that is “tremendously important to the organization, as we protect the flow of ideas, capital, innovation – they are essential.”

He concluded by saying he hadn’t acknowledged the benefits of the camaraderie until he stepped away from being a CISO to a more mainstream role, and he missed the sharing and education side of the industry. “When you’ve had a bad day, there is a community there supporting and sharing issues.

“We’re working in a fantastic time as we’re always thinking forward about all of the difficulties and all of the things to overcome, and what the next threat is going to be, but look back over the past few decades and what has actually been achieved to defend our organizations and our communities,” he said. “There has been failures, but there's also been successes.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

US Defense Agency Notifies Users of Serious Breach

2
News

Google Pulls 600 Apps from Play Store

3
News

Indian Arrested Over Sale of Illegal Drugs Disguised as Sex Aids on Dark Web

4
News

Over 120 Million US Consumers Exposed in Privacy Snafu

5
News

US Gas Pipeline Shut After Ransomware Attack

6
News

Sports Giant Decathlon Leaks 123 Million Records

1
News

Ransomware Attack at US Power Station

2
News

UK Financial Watchdog Admits Data Blunder

3
News

#RSAC: RSA President Calls for Cultural Focus on Inclusion and Neurodiversity

4
News

#RSAC: Encourage Collaboration and Simplify Controls to Better Enable Users

5
News

Moscow Enforces Coronavirus Quarantine with Facial Recognition Technology

6
News

#RSAC: 10 Reasons Why a Cybersecurity Career is Beneficial to Personal and Professional Development

1
Webinar

AI in Security: Keeping Up with the Trend

2
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

3
Webinar

Make Your Own Security Superstars: Scale and Upskill Your Security Team

4
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

5
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

6
Webinar

Gain Control and Security of Your File Collaboration

1
Interview

Interview: Gavin Henderson, Vice-President, Regional Security, Mastercard

2
Blog

PCI Compliance: Not a Password Security Guarantee

3
Opinion

Is Anyone Paying Attention to Healthcare Security?

4
Opinion

#HowTo Do DevOps Effectively

5
Opinion

Why Leaky Clouds Lead to Data Breaches

6
Slackspace

Man Charged After Sharing Cryptocurrency Knowhow