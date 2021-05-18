RSAC: The Invisible War of Internet Misinformation

RSA Conference keynoter Theresa Payton outlines how misinformation works and what organizations can do to help combat it. Misinformation is everywhere on the internet today, but there are ways to spot it and limit its risk, according to Theresa Payton, CEO of Fortalice Solutions. Payton detailed her firm's research into internet misinformation campaigns in an afternoon keynote session at the 2021 RSA Conference on May 17. Payton has been writing about and tracking the activities of misinformation groups on the internet for several years and has identified a number of key patterns. While there are different objectives for different groups, at the core, internet misinformation campaigns are about encouraging distrust. "Manipulators promote misinformation to encourage populations to doubt what they believe," Payton said. "The end game is to make you doubt everything you believe, which leaves you open to believing anything."

The Misinformation Multiplier Payton commented that although political and social espionage is centuries old and well documented, technology gives it a new twist. She noted that in 2013 the World Economic Forum listed online misinformation as one of the top trends. The reason why online misinformation is so widely used is because it works. Payton added that the business of misinformation is also very lucrative, generating lots of money for certain groups that are able to execute campaigns effectively. "Research shows that a false story reaches people six times faster than just the actual news or the truth," she said. Public Health Misinformation Among the many topics that are the target of misinformation on the internet today is public health related to the COVID-19 vaccine. Payton said that one rough estimate shows that misinformation on public health alone generated billions of social media views in a year. The impact of one such misinformation campaign was revealed in a UK poll that Payton cited, reporting that 8% of UK residents believe that 5G technology actually spreads the coronavirus. In the United States, she said, 27% of Americans are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, much in part due to manipulation campaigns. "These theories are just a small part of the global infodemic that is running largely unchecked on social media platforms," Payton said. "It doesn't have to be this way."

