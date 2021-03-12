Infosecurity Group Websites
SailPoint Appoints Heather Gantt-Evans as New CISO

Enterprise identity security firm SailPoint has appointed Heather Gantt-Evans as its new CISO.

Gantt-Evans joins SailPoint from retail giant The Home Depot, where she served as the company’s senior director of security operations and resilience. Prior to The Home Depot, Gantt-Evans held various strategic security roles at Ernst & Young and Booz Allen Hamilton, along with spending six years as an all-source threat intelligence analyst in the US Army.

Commenting on her appointment, Gantt-Evans said: “As a former SailPoint customer, I’ve seen the enormous influence identity has on the security of the business first-hand. It’s an exciting time to join SailPoint as the company is on a clear and committed path to meeting the dynamic needs of our customers around the world.

“I look forward to leading the company into a new chapter of maturity in how we protect our products, systems, data, and ultimately, how all of this translates to helping our customers stay secure.”

SailPoint’s EVP product, Grady Summers, added that Gantt-Evans brings a depth of cyber-transformation and security experience to the company as it continues to expand its cybersecurity strategy.

“Given her security experience in the military, as a consultant and as an enterprise practitioner, Heather brings a diverse skill set to SailPoint, and I’m eager to see her positive impact on our business.”

