Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

San Francisco Police Seek Cybercrime Victims

Police in San Francisco have asked the unidentified victims of two men charged with cyber-stalking and child sexual exploitation to come forward. 

East Bay residents Delaney Tang and Vincenz Sison were taken into custody on November 3 on suspicion of extorting sexually explicit videos and images from dozens of underage minors.

Appearing yesterday in federal court in front of US Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, Tang, of Oakland, was charged in a criminal complaint with Solicitation of Child Pornography and with Conspiracy to Commit Cyberstalking. 

His alleged co-conspirator, Sison, of Concord, was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Cyberstalking. 

Police began investigating the defendants last fall after the dean of students at a San Francisco high school told officers that several students had been extorted for sexually explicit videos and images through online social media platforms.

The SFPD Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit determined that Tang had created dozens of accounts on various social media platforms using false names and false profile photos.

Tang then allegedly used these accounts to start chats with victims aged between 11 and 14 years old, often while pretending to be a minor himself. Tang would then allegedly ask for indecent images and videos.

Tang is accused of using two methods to extort victims who refused to comply. First, he allegedly used social media platforms to learn the approximate home addresses of his victims, then threatened to physically harm them.

Second, he allegedly obtained photos of the victims via their friends or acquaintances and tricked them into believing he had other more-compromising images that he threatened to make public.

Victims who sent explicit images and videos to Tang were allegedly threatened with exposure unless they supplied additional content. 

"In several cases, Tang actually posted the victims’ sexually explicit images and videos, which were then circulated at the victims’ schools," said San Francisco Police

Sison was allegedly deployed by Tang to contact and harass victims into producing more images and videos, sometimes tormenting them for months.

Investigators have identified eight underage minor victims located in the San Francisco Bay Area, Northern California, and in Utah. Police are appealing for unidentified victims to contact the SFPD Special Victims Unit.

The social media usernames used by Tang and Sison were: thedrunkg1raffe, jimmynguyen0950, anthonytran800, bobbychao5150, davidnguyen850, kevin_luong5150, brianchao0150, and delaneyytang.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

KnowBe4 Launches Free Compliance Tool

2
News

Campari Group on the Rocks After Ransomware Attack

3
News

Two-Thirds of Financial Services Firms Suffered Cyber-Attack in the Past Year

4
News

Over 70,000 Personal Files Found on 100 Second-Hand USBs

5
News

National Guard to Help Vermont Health Network After Cyber-Attack

6
News

Attackers Spoof Microsoft Teams

1
News

San Francisco Police Seek Cybercrime Victims

2
News

Brazil Seizes Sites Pirating US TV Shows

3
News

US Seizes $1bn from Silk Road Crypto Account

4
News

#COVID19 Themed Attacks Surge by 605% in Q2

5
News

#ForrTech: Predicted European Data Privacy Trends for 2021

6
News Feature

Has the Rise of Identity Seen the Death of Anonymity?

1
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

2
Webinar

Web App and Portal Protection: Managing File Upload Security Threats

3
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

4
Webinar

Establishing a Successful DevSecOps Program: Lessons Learned

5
Webinar

No Perimeter, No Problem: Crypto-Strategy for a Zero-Trust Future

6
Webinar

How to Mitigate Insider Threats in the Current Technology Landscape

1
News Feature

#NCSAM: Keeping Children Safe Online: A Four-Step Guide for Parents

2
Interview

#Election2020 Interview: Matt Drake, Director, Cyber Intelligence, SAIC

3
Blog

Disinformation and the CISO

4
Webinar

Web App and Portal Protection: Managing File Upload Security Threats

5
Next-Gen

Risk Management in the Pandemic

6
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)