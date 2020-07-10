A platform created by the SANS Institute to teach core cybersecurity skills is now available to students and young adults across the Middle East and Africa.

CyberStart Game provides a gamified learning experience that can be used in the classroom or accessed at home. This 100% online learning platform is designed to teach complex security concepts while promoting self-guided exploration and investigation over traditional learning tropes.

Users can access over 200 different challenges via the platform, working through each one at a pace dictated by their own schedule and ability. The platform was thoughtfully established with built-in clues, tips, and video hints to assist students when they get stuck and to help them complete the challenge.

CyberStart Game was created by SANS Institute CTO James Lyne, who based each challenge on historical real-world cyber-attacks, security breaches, and other cybersecurity scenarios.

SANS Institute has opened up the platform to students and young adults in Africa and the Middle East as part of an ongoing emphasis on online learning and because of the heightened level of cybersecurity threat triggered by the current global health pandemic.

Ned Baltagi, Managing Director, Middle East & Africa at SANS Institute, said: “Global communities and their families including school- and university-going students are now in a shelter-at-home position. On the flip side, threat actors are increasing their activities, using advanced social engineering phishing techniques to lure online workers to malicious sites and possible ransomware attacks.”

Baltagi believes that through playing CyberStart, youngsters can acquire valuable cyber-self-defense skills that will help protect them while online.

“At this stage, CyberStart Game is the most appropriate and suitable platform to build awareness of cyber security skills for young adults, who may encounter these threats as they move to the next level of their career or device usage,” he said.

SANS Institute is offering CyberStart Game Education and Enterprise packages that include flexible access for students and teachers. No prior cybersecurity expertise is required to play the game or teach others how to play it.

“We will help schools, universities and organizations in the Middle East and Africa to find the right option for them,” said Baltagi.