Scottish Cyber Awards 2021 Open for Entry

The Scottish Cyber Awards 2021 are now open for entry until November 25 2020.

The awards, now in their fifth year, celebrate the individuals and organizations working to make a difference to Scotland’s cybersecurity across public and private sectors. Individuals can vote for themselves/their organization or nominate someone who they feel is deserving.

Comprising 11 categories, the awards are set to take place on February 25 2021 at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa in Edinburgh. New categories for 2021 include Cyber Educator of the Year, whilst other categories recognize the Best Cyber Startup, Outstanding Woman in Cyber and Best Cyber Breakthrough. On the night, judges will also recognize a Champion of Champions.

Jude McCorry, CEO of the Scottish Business Resilience Center (SBRC), which oversees the awards, said: “The cyber-resilience shown by individuals and businesses over the last 12 months has been inspiring. Unfortunately, cyber-attacks show no sign of slowing, but we know that Scotland is home to a united cyber-defense community.

“The Scottish Cyber Awards 2021 will recognize the dedication and commitment of those within the industry to combat threats that might not only impact their own organization, but the wider population. Now, more than ever, we need to honor the achievements of those in this community and I can’t wait to celebrate with you all.”

As part of the 2021 awards, the SBRC has brought together a new judging committee from across the emergency services, public sector and industry.

ACC McLaren, member of the judging panel and executive lead for organized crime, counter terrorism and intelligence, Police Scotland, added: “The Scottish Cyber Awards judging panel represents a cross section of those with a close relationship to all things cyber – whether that is in defining policy, combatting crime or shaping business resilience plans. The efforts of the few within the cybersecurity sector are there to benefit the many, and so it is fitting that we recognize the hard work being done in this area across the length and breadth of Scotland.”

More information on the awards and the entry/nomination processes can be found here.

