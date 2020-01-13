Seattle to Host Major New Cybersecurity Event

The verdant city of Seattle is to host a new three-day event dedicated to cybersecurity and the cloud.

CSA SECtember will feature in-depth training sessions, networking opportunities, and the chance to interact with a score of global experts.

The event is the brainchild of global non-profit the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), which is headquartered in Seattle. The organization is known around the world for its popular cloud security provider certification program, the CSA Security, Trust & Assurance Registry (STAR).

The inaugural SECtember will go down at the Sheraton Grand Seattle hotel from September 14 to 17, 2020.

"Seattle is well-established around the world as the center of cloud computing, and with the introduction of SECtember, it can be the focal point of cybersecurity, as well," said Jim Reavis, CEO and co-founder, Cloud Security Alliance.

A major focus of the event will be to educate the industry on key trends and issues affecting the cloud and cybersecurity industry. Close attention will also be paid to where and how cybersecurity and the cloud intersect.

Reavis said: "In 2020, cloud computing is now the primary mode of computing around the world and is also the foundation for cybersecurity writ large and the means by which we secure all forms of computing, such as the Internet of Things."

According to Reavis, the CSA's new September spectacular is unlikely to be a one-off event.

He said: "CSA is making a permanent commitment to bring this signature event to our home city on an annual basis, which is rapidly becoming a magnet for companies in the technology and cloud space.”

Attendees of the first ever SECtember will be spoiled for choice when it comes to training opportunities. Courses already confirmed include the Certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge (CCSK) Foundation (1 day), CCSK Plus (2 days) along with CCSK Plus AWS and Azure, Cloud Governance & Compliance (1 day), Advanced Cloud Security Practitioner (2 days), and Certificate of Cloud Auditing Knowledge (2 days).

Though the event is primarily educational, the CSA has factored in a little playtime.

"SECtember will bring together thought leaders from five continents to provide a global perspective on strategic cloud and cybersecurity issues and will provide state-of-the-art educational activities," said Reavis.

"While the topic of our conference is serious, we guarantee that the event will also be fun."