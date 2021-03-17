Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

SEC Charges Man Over Cannabis Firm Pump-and-Dump

A Californian man has been charged by a US regulator for tweeting false information to his followers in a secret bid to inflate the value of his shares in a defunct cannabis company.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week announced fraud charges and an asset freeze against Irvine-based Andrew Fassari.

He’s alleged to have bought over 41 million shares in Nevada-based Arcis Resources Corporation (ARCS), before tweeting lies to his thousands of followers that the firm was reviving its operations and expanding its business, backed by “huge” investors.

Using the Twitter handle @OCMillionaire, Fassari is said to have made 120 tweets in December 2020 referencing “$ARCS,” dozens of which were labelled “misleading” by the SEC.

In one, he claimed that “this CEO has big plans for us,” and in another he apparently crowed about the firm’s “380,000 indoor cultivation 1 Million+ sq ft processing,” according to the SEC.

“The complaint further alleges that, over the next several days, ARCS’s share price skyrocketed, ultimately increasing over 4000%,” it noted.

“The complaint also alleges that Fassari made false statements about his own trading in ARCS. Between December 10 and 16 2020, Fassari allegedly sold all his shares in ARCS for profits of over $929,000, all while continuing to publish false and misleading information about ARCS and his trading in ARCS.”

The regulator’s complaint charges Fassari with violating the anti-fraud provisions of federal securities laws, and seeks a permanent injunction, disgorgement, prejudgment interest and a civil penalty from him.

The SEC also secured an order earlier this month temporarily suspending trading in ARCS securities.

This kind of “pump-and-dump” scam has become increasingly common of late thanks to the proliferation of social media and the ease with which investors can trade in securities today.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

OVH Data Center Fire Impacts Cyber-criminals

2
News

Scammers Selling Fake #COVID19 Vaccination Cards for Just $20

3
News

Ransomware and IoT Malware Detections Surge by Over 60%

4
News

Fastway Couriers Confirms Security Breach

5
News

Exchange Exploit Attempts Surge Sixfold as Ransomware Lands

6
News

Spanish Data Protection Agency Issues Highest Ever Fine

1
News

Dropbox to Make Password Manager Feature Free for All Users

2
News

50% of Incident Response Pros Want Better Work-Life Balance

3
Blog

Why Employee Cyber-Awareness is Critical Every Day, Not Just During a Crisis

4
News

SEC Charges Man Over Cannabis Firm Pump-and-Dump

5
News

Chinese Threat Actors Target Global 5G Operators

6
News

More Than a Quarter of Threats Never Seen Before

1
Webinar

Making a Success of Your MSSP Journey

2
Webinar

Mitigating Ransomware Attacks in 2021

3
Webinar

Securing Remote Employee Devices with Unified Endpoint Management

4
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain

5
Webinar

PKI in Today's Cybersecurity Landscape: What, Why and How

6
Webinar

The Vulnerability Landscape: Security Trends from 2020

1
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
News Feature

#IWD2021: Women in Tech Discuss Success, Setbacks and the Future of Diversity

3
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
Blog

Why Quantum Computers Pose a Very Real Risk to Cybersecurity

5
Opinion

The Impact of #COVID19 on Cybersecurity and How Businesses Can Mitigate Risk

6
Webinar

How to Avoid Fallout from the Ransomware Epidemic