Sectigo Acquires SSL247 and Xolphin

Web security firm Sectigo has announced the acquisition of two companies to expand its enterprise and IoT solution offerings. These are SSL247, a SSL certificate and web security provider operating across 18 countries in Europe and Latin America and Xolphin, which provides SSL certificates and digital signatures in the Netherlands.

Sectigo said the move was in response to the growing demand, particularly in Europe, for identity management and web security solutions. It will also enable the US-based company to extend its reach to thousands of additional organizations throughout Europe and Latin America, supporting its growth goals.

SSL247 sells and supports SSL certificates, as well as offering vulnerability assessments, digital IDs, penetration tests and more, while Xolphin has issued over a million certificates to more than 50,000 customers in Europe. Both companies will maintain their brands as Sectigo subsidiaries.

Bill Holtz, CEO of Sectigo, commented: “Acquiring SSL247 and Xolphin is an early milestone in Sectigo’s next chapter of growth, expanding our reach across Europe and Latin America. Sectigo has partnered with SSL247 and Xolphin for many years. Both organizations are known for rapid and reliable SSL certificate delivery and world-class expertise and support. We proudly welcome them to Sectigo.”

Benjamin Tack, commercial director at SSL247, added: “As digital security experts, SSL247 is driven to help secure the value of businesses online and offline, through a range of specifically tailored services. Joining the global Sectigo organization will enable our team to offer a broader set of resources and solutions to our more than 10,000 satisfied clients, spanning micro businesses to large enterprises.”

The announcement means Sectigo has undertaken four acquisitions during the past three years, following the purchase of Codeguard in 2018 and Icon Labs last year.