Secure Chorus Transfers Ownership of Encrypted Messaging App Standards to ETSI

Secure Chorus, a not-for-profit membership organization for the development of strategies, standards and capabilities in the field of information security, has announced the transfer of ownership of its interoperability standards for enterprise grade encrypted messaging apps to the European Telecommunication Standards Institute (ETSI).

ETSI produces globally applicable standards for ICT-enabled systems, applications and services deployed across all sectors of industry and society.

The standards – developed by Secure Chorus over a four-year project – provide solutions which offer state-of-the-art, end-to-end encryption powered by the open cryptographic standard MIKEY-SAKKE and alleviate vendor lock-in constraints, allowing enterprise users to choose their preferred service in terms of functionality

The transfer to ETSI was fully achieved in December 2020 and will allow for the wide adoption of the standards along with the development of new features in the future.

Stephen Brown, Secure Chorus’ chairman, said: “Secure Chorus is very pleased that ETSI has agreed to the transfer of ownership of our interoperability standards. ETSI is a center of excellence for the development of globally applicable standards for ICT, so we are confident they will continue the good work we started.”

