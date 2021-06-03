Secureworks Appoints Wendy Thomas as CEO as Michael Cote Announces Retirement

Infosecurity Group Websites
Cybersecurity firm Secureworks has announced the appointment of Wendy Thomas as its next president and CEO. Thomas will take up the reigns from current CEO Michael Cote from September 3, 2021, when he will retire following nearly 20 years at the company.

Thomas, who is currently president of customer success at Secureworks, has more than 25 years’ experience in strategic and functional leadership roles across multiple organizations, including FirstData, Bell South and Internap Network Services.

During her career at Secureworks, which began in 2008 in its finance team, she has worked alongside Cote to successfully conclude a number of high profile business transactions, such as the acquisition of Verisign’s Managed Security Services (MSS) business and DNS and the company’s acquisition by Dell Technologies back in 2011. Prior to becoming president of customer success at Secureworks, she was its chief product officer, where she led the development of numerous solutions, such as its first security analytics product, Secureworks TaegisTM XDR.

Commenting on her appointment, Thomas said: “I know that I speak for everyone at Secureworks in thanking Mike for his leadership and tireless dedication to the company. I appreciate the support of Mike and the Board, and I am proud to work with an exceptional team that is focused on taking decisive actions to transform cybersecurity.”

Cote will leave the organization after almost 20 years, having joined in February 2002 as chairman, president and CEO. Since that time, Secureworks has grown from generating less than $1m in annual revenue to in excess of $550m, with a global presence in over 60 countries.

Cote stated: “Wendy is a proven and respected leader who has been the driving force of our company’s transformation. Her deep knowledge of our business has made her a valued strategic partner for many years, and throughout her tenure she has delivered strong operating results and innovative solutions through a relentless commitment to our customers, our purpose, and our people. I am confident she will lead Secureworks well into the future and I am proud to have her succeed me. I know she will make an outstanding CEO.”

