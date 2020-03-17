Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Over a Quarter of Security Alerts Are False Positives

More than a quarter of security alerts fielded within organizations are false positives, according to new research from the Neustar International Security Council (NISC).

The NISC surveyed senior security professionals across five European markets and the US, highlighting the risks of alert fatigue currently being faced by businesses around the world.

As detailed in the research, more than two-fifths (43%) of organizations experience false positive alerts in more than 20% of cases, while 15% reported more than half of their security alerts are false positives.

The survey also revealed that enterprises, in response to growing cybersecurity threats, are investing more resources in network monitoring and threat intelligence technologies that create more alerts – and thus more false positives – for security teams.

“Security tools that simply produce large quantities of data to be analyzed, without contextualizing potential threats, are contributing to data overload, alert fatigue and burnout,” said Rodney Joffe, chairman of the NISC and SVP and fellow at Neustar.

“Cybersecurity teams are increasingly drowning in data and are overwhelmed by the massive volume of alerts, many of them false positives. To ensure these high-value employees in mission critical roles are well-equipped to separate the signal from the noise, enterprises need a curated approach to security data that provides timely, actionable insights that are hyper relevant to their own organization and industry.”

Curated threat data helps enterprises to counter real threats more effectively and spend less time chasing false positives, Joffe concluded.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Info-Stealing Coronavirus Threat Map Detected

2
News

US Health Department Hacked Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

3
News

Federal Report: US Facing “Catastrophic” Cyber-Attack

4
News

UK Spies Hunt Down Covid-19 Threats

5
Opinion

Working from Home Policies and the Future of Cybersecurity

6
News

US Scraps Missiles Over Cybersecurity Concerns

1
News

Over a Quarter of Security Alerts Are False Positives

2
News

Agents Arrest 24 on $30m Money Laundering Charges

3
Opinion

Why Automation Holds the Key to Security Governance and a Culture of Collaboration

4
News

Illinois College Suffers Data Breach

5
News

Checkmarx to Be Acquired by Hellman & Friedman

6
News

US Health Department Hacked Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

1
Webinar

Zero Trust: A Cybersecurity Essential and the Key to Success

2
Webinar

Gain Control and Security of Your File Collaboration

3
Webinar

2FA or MFA: Which Authentication is Right for Your Business?

4
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

5
Webinar

How to Build a Program to Manage Your Third Parties and Supply Chain

6
Webinar

Make Privileged Access Admin Work and Block Lateral Movement by Attackers

1
Blog

Linux Kernel Live Patching: What It Is and Who Needs It

2
Interview

#InternationalWomensDay Interview: Stina Ehrensvärd, Yubico

3
Blog

Coronavirus and the Cybersecurity Threat Landscape

4
Opinion

#HowTo Be Sure You Choose a Safe and Secure Hosting Provider

5
Interview

#InternationalWomensDay Interview: Limor Kessem, Executive Security Advisor, IBM Security

6
Blog

Security by Sector: 148% Increase in Cyber-Attacks on The Pensions Regulator in 2019