Security Serious Unsung Heroes Awards Winners Announced

The winners of the fifth annual Security Serious Unsung Heroes Awards have been announced.

The awards celebrate the people making a difference within the cybersecurity industry. The winners were announced at a virtual ceremony compèred by Brian Higgins, security specialist at Comparitech and Yvonne Eskenzi, co-founder of Eskenzi PR, and supported by sponsors KnowBe4, Protiviti and Qualys. The judging panel for the awards included representatives from InfosecurityISACA, Higgins and Eskenzi.

“It is perhaps more important this year than ever before to honor the cybersecurity professionals who have kept us all up and running during lockdown,” said Yvonne Eskenzi.  “The cyber-skills gap is a huge issue for this country and an event like this really shows off what a great industry it is to be a part of and the wonderful people that make it.”

The winners from all categories were:

Security Leader/Mentor 
Winner: David Chan – entrepreneur in residence at CyLon 

Cyber Writer 
Winner: Davey Winder – freelance tech writer 
Highly Commended: Raef Meeuwisse – author at Cyber Simplicity 

Best Security Awareness Campaign 
Winner: Cygenta for CV-19  

Apprentice/Rising Star 
Winner: Ben Chater – junior security analyst at Pinsent Masons 
Highly Commended: Madeline Howard – Cygenta/Cynam 

Best Educator 
Winner: Toni Scullion – founder of dressCode 

Godparent of Security 
Winner: Pat Ryan – founder of Cyber Girls First 

Best Ethical Hacker / Pen Tester 
Winner: James Mullen – senior security consultant at Edgescan 

Data Guardian 
Winner: Dominic Hartley – DPO at the Department of Works and Pensions 

DevSecOps Trailblazer 
Winner: Didar Gelici – data privacy and cybersecurity risk professional  

Captain Compliance 
Winner: Ian Bernhardt – head of governance and compliance at Sprout IT 

Security Avengers 
Winner: Chani Simms and the SHe CISO Bootcamp Team 

CISO Supremo 
Winner: Emma Leith – CISO at Santander 

COVID Hero
Winner: Lisa Forte – partner of Red Goat Cyber Security

