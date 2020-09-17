Securonix Announces New C-Suite Appointments to Bolster Growth

Security information and event management (SIEM) company Securonix has announced two new C-suite appointments to bolster its growth.

Brett Bowman joins Securonix as chief financial officer and Dilshan Ratnayake as chief people officer.

Bowman brings previous experience in defining and executing growth strategy within tech startups and will lead Securonix’s finance and accounting operations, whilst Ratnayake, with a 25-year background in human resources leadership, will head up the people and talent functions across the company’s global footprint and scale growth and expansion plans.

Bowman said: “It’s clear from recent company trajectory that Securonix provides a platform solution that is purpose built for today’s enterprise security needs and holds unlimited growth potential, which is why joining Securonix is so exciting.”

Ratnayake added: “Coming from several publicly-traded organizations, I recognize the promise Securonix holds and am fully committed to helping it achieve its goals as one of cybersecurity’s next great companies.”

Securonix also announced that has added product engineering leadership from companies including Amazon, Microsoft and IBM.

“Securonix has experienced unprecedented market traction by allowing customers to cut the cord on traditional security monitoring and leverage the cloud-based SaaS model of the Securonix Next-Gen SIEM platform,” said Dave Colesante, COO of Securonix. “In order to capitalise on recent success and take the next step in our company lifecycle, we must continue to enhance our offerings with the best people, process and technology.”