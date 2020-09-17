Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Securonix Announces New C-Suite Appointments to Bolster Growth

Security information and event management (SIEM) company Securonix has announced two new C-suite appointments to bolster its growth.

Brett Bowman joins Securonix as chief financial officer and Dilshan Ratnayake as chief people officer.

Bowman brings previous experience in defining and executing growth strategy within tech startups and will lead Securonix’s finance and accounting operations, whilst Ratnayake, with a 25-year background in human resources leadership, will head up the people and talent functions across the company’s global footprint and scale growth and expansion plans.

Bowman said: “It’s clear from recent company trajectory that Securonix provides a platform solution that is purpose built for today’s enterprise security needs and holds unlimited growth potential, which is why joining Securonix is so exciting.”

Ratnayake added: “Coming from several publicly-traded organizations, I recognize the promise Securonix holds and am fully committed to helping it achieve its goals as one of cybersecurity’s next great companies.”

Securonix also announced that has added product engineering leadership from companies including Amazon, Microsoft and IBM.

“Securonix has experienced unprecedented market traction by allowing customers to cut the cord on traditional security monitoring and leverage the cloud-based SaaS model of the Securonix Next-Gen SIEM platform,” said Dave Colesante, COO of Securonix. “In order to capitalise on recent success and take the next step in our company lifecycle, we must continue to enhance our offerings with the best people, process and technology.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

US Staffing Firm Hit by Ransomware Again

2
News

Outbound Email Errors Cause 93% Increase in Breaches

3
News

Use of Illegal Stream-Ripping Services Increases by 1390%

4
Blog

Double Extortion Ransomware Attacks and the Role of Vulnerable Internet-Facing Systems

5
News

St. Louis County Fends Off Cyber-Attack

6
News

Data Breach Hits 46,000 US Veterans

1
News

Stalkerware Banned from Google Play Store

2
News

Securonix Announces New C-Suite Appointments to Bolster Growth

3
News

Universities Face Increase in Ransomware Attacks as Students Return

4
Magazine Feature

Adapting to the ‘New Normal’

5
News

DDoS Attacks Hit 1 Tbps in 2020

6
News

#GartnerSEC: How Midsized Enterprises Can Recover from Ransomware

1
Webinar

Managing Open Source Risk: More Visibility, More Speed

2
Webinar

What an Insider Threat Strategy Should Consist of for Effective Detection

3
Webinar

Breaches be Dammed: Seal the Cracks with Software-Based Segmentation

4
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

5
Webinar

Utilizing Native IaaS Controls to Ensure and Achieve Continuous Security

6
Webinar

Extended Threat Detection and Response: Critical Steps and a Critical System

1
Webinar

Managing Open Source Risk: More Visibility, More Speed

2
Opinion

Digital Identity Has Changed, and Enterprises Have Not Changed With It

3
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine EMEA Online Summit - Autumn 2020

4
Blog

A New Path for Data Protection

5
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine North America Online Summit - Fall 2020

6
Interview

Interview: Seth Blank, Technical Committee Co-Chair, M3AAWG