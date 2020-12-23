Semperis Appoints Igor Baikalov as Chief Scientist

Semperis has announced the appointment of Igor Baikalov as its chief scientist to lead the enterprise identity protection company's research division.

In his new role, Baikalov is tasked with developing identity-centric models of cyber-attacks as well as enhancing the cyber-resiliency of hybrid identity stores through the application of identity analytics and machine learning.

He joins Semperis following over 30 years’ experience working in data analysis and enterprise application development, covering areas such as insider threats and risk monitoring.

Baikalov’s most recent position was chief scientist at security firm Securonix, where he led the development of behavioral models of cyber-attacks and automated large-scale detection of cyber-threats.

He has also previously worked for the Bank of America in the role of senior vice president, global information security, where he was charged with developing security intelligence and risk analytics solutions. In his time at this institution, he helped create solutions for predictive analytics, risk-based governance and proactive data protection.

Mickey Bresman, CEO of Semperis commented: "As Semperis continues to deliver on our promise to provide customers with cutting-edge identity protection technology, Igor will play a major role in our efforts.

"A pioneer in the world of data analytics and threat intelligence, Igor is well versed on the challenges facing large IT and security teams. He brings years of proven leadership and first-hand experience developing enterprise security intelligence and risk analytics solutions. We're happy to welcome Igor to the team, as we constantly evolve the toolsets that enterprises need to achieve identity-centric security and cyber resilience for hybrid identity environments."

Baikalov added: “I’m eager to join the Semperis team during a period of remarkable growth for the company and amid surging demand in the market for identity management security and resilience solutions.

“In the modern highly-mobile digital world with disappearing security perimeters, identity is key to protecting the enterprise, and it’s also the focal point for attackers. Identity analytics and machine learning will further enhance the Semperis cyber-resiliency platform by facilitating identity hygiene, uncovering risky exposure, isolating attack paths, and automating system response to protect hybrid identity stores.”