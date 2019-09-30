Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Senate Passes Ransomware Law

A new law has passed the US senate which will demand the federal government ramp up its support for organizations hit by ransomware.

The DHS Cyber Hunt and Incident Response Teams Act would require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to build dedicated teams tasked with providing advice to organizations on how best to protect their systems from attack, as well as other technical support, including incident response assistance.

Although the new capabilities would be available to all public and private organizations on request — including businesses, police departments, hospitals, and banks — senate minority leader Chuck Schumer focused on protection for New York state schools in his comments on the legislation.

“The Senate passing the DHS Cyber Hunt and Incident Response Teams Act is an important step in protecting upstate New York school districts from the swaths of ransomware attacks that take hostage the personal information and vital data of our students, school employees and local governments,” he said in a statement.

“It’s critical that we use all available resources to protect New York students from cyber crooks, and enhance and increase our resiliency to these attacks. I’m proud of the role I played in pushing this sorely-needed legislation through the senate and won’t stop working until it’s signed into law.”

One security vendor calculated last week that ransomware attacks have disrupted operations at 49 US school districts and educational institutions in the first nine months of the year, compromising potentially 500 K-12 schools versus just 11 last year.

This makes the sector the second most popular for ransomware attackers after local municipalities.

These have been battered by attacks over the past few months, with one campaign in Texas hitting 23 local government entities simultaneously.

A similar piece of legislation to the DHS Cyber Hunt and Incident Response Teams Act has already passed in the House of Representatives, so the two will now begin the reconciliation process.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Airbus Suppliers Hit in State-Sponsored Attack

2
News

Senate Passes Ransomware Law

3
News

New Spyware Threatens Telegram's 200 Million Users

4
News

Dunkin' Sued for Keeping Data Breach Secret

5
News

Banks Add to Confusion as Scammers Target Thomas Cook Customers

6
News

Microsoft Launches CyberPeace Institute to Tackle Attacks

1
Opinion

#HowTo: Avoid Common Data Discovery Pitfalls

2
News

BlackBerry Launches New Cybersecurity Development Labs

3
Magazine Feature

Profile Interview: Troy Hunt

4
News

Senate Passes Ransomware Law

5
News

Airbus Suppliers Hit in State-Sponsored Attack

6
News

Microsoft Launches CyberPeace Institute to Tackle Attacks

1
Webinar

Preventing Email Data Breaches: A Modern Approach

2
Webinar

Mitigating the Spear-Phishing Attack Threat

3
Webinar

The Key to Successful Cybersecurity Projects: Asset Management - Asking the Right Questions

4
Webinar

The Persistence of Ransomware, New Variants & Better Tactics to Defend & Defeat

5
Webinar

Moving from FTP to MFT for Security, Functionality and Data Transfer Compliance

6
Webinar

Common IAM Fears and How to Overcome Them

1
Interview

Interview: Matt Davey, COO, 1Password

2
Opinion

The CFO’s Perspective: Steps to Quantifying Cyber Risk

3
News

#44CON: GPS Trackers Hacked to Make Premium Rate Calls

4
News Feature

Infosecurity Magazine Online Summit 2019: A Preview

5
Blog

Security by Sector: Charity Workers Least Likely to Receive Email Security Training

6
Opinion

Debunking Five Myths about Zero Trust