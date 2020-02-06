Sentar Awarded $164m Cybersecurity Task Order by US Defense Health Agency

Women-owned small business (WOSB) Sentar Inc. has been awarded a potential $164m task order to provide cybersecurity support to the Defense Health Agency.

Sentar announced yesterday that it had won the task order from the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) to provide the Defense Health Agency (DHA) with cybersecurity risk management operations support (RMOPS) services.

Under the terms of the contract, Sentar will support the DHA in efforts to protect military information technology platforms from cyber-threats. The company will also assist the DHA to address various cybersecurity initiatives, processes, and compliance requirements.

The newly awarded task order is the largest of its kind to be received by Sentar. If fully executed, this contract will extend the company’s support to the DHA through the next four years.

Work under this contract will be conducted at NIWC Atlantic in Charleston, South Carolina, as well as at DHA facilities in San Antonio, Texas, the National Capital Region (NCR), and at many other Military Health System (MHS) locations around the world.

“We are incredibly excited to assist NIWC and the DHA under this effort,” said April Nadeau, Sentar’s senior vice president of Navy, Marine Corps, and Health IT.

“This achievement would not have been possible without the hard work of our team. It’s an exciting time to be at Sentar!”

Under the new task order, Sentar will provide assistance to NIWC Atlantic in cybersecurity execution efforts across the MHS. The company's efforts will impact military treatment facilities (MTFs), programs of record (PORs), and medical devices within locations both inside and outside the continental United States.

"Our enduring support to the DHA and its military services stands among our proudest engagements, both for the mission itself, and for those we get to work with and support in achieving its objectives," commented Sentar’s vice president for health information technology, Joseph Sabin.

"With this latest award, we look forward to maintaining these relationships in addressing the challenges and opportunities to come."

Sentar was founded in 1990 with a mission to provide advanced Intel and cybersecurity services and products. The company has offices in Huntsville, Alabama; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbia, Maryland; and San Antonio, Texas.