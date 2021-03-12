Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Settlement Reached Over Data Breach Impacting 24 Million Americans

A multi-state settlement has been reached over a 2019 data breach that may have exposed the personal information of up to 25 million Americans. 

The breach took place from August 1, 2018, through March 30, 2019, when an unauthorized user gained access to the internal computer system of the American Medical Collection Agency (AMCA) by hacking into a web payment portal.

Once inside the system, the user was able to access a variety of sensitive data that included Social Security numbers, payment card information, and the results of medical tests. 

On June 3, 2019, AMCA issued a security notice regarding the breach. The company contacted impacted customers, offering them two years of complimentary credit monitoring. 

It later transpired that at least 23 different healthcare organizations had been impacted by the AMCA breach.

After paying costs associated with the breach notification and remediation, AMCA filed for bankruptcy on June 17, 2019. The company later received permission from the bankruptcy court to settle with the multi-state coalition and on December 9, 2020, filed for dismissal of the bankruptcy.

Under the terms of the settlement, Retrieval-Masters Creditors Bureau, doing business as AMCA, may be liable for a $21m total payment to the states. However, the payment has been suspended in light of AMCA's financial struggles and will only be activated if the company violates certain terms of the settlement agreement.

As part of the settlement AMCA must implement various data security practices to protect consumers from future cyber-attacks. These include employing a chief information security officer, hiring a third-party assessor to perform an information security assessment, and creating and implementing an information security program with detailed requirements, including an incident response plan.

The settlement was reached between AMCA and the attorneys general of Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Scammers Selling Fake #COVID19 Vaccination Cards for Just $20

2
News

SolarWinds Unlikely to Be an Isolated Event as Attackers Become More Sophisticated

3
News

10 Google Play Apps Found Containing Banking Malware

4
News

Superstar K-Pop Band’s TikTok Hacked

5
News

Another 210,000 Americans Affected by Netgain Ransomware Attack

6
News

Netflix Introduces Measures to Prevent Password Sharing

1
News

Settlement Reached Over Data Breach Impacting 24 Million Americans

2
News

Utah Company Stored Passport Scans on Unsecured Server

3
News

Apple Sues Employee for Stealing Trade Secrets

4
News

NCSC: Install Latest Microsoft Exchange Server Updates Urgently

5
News

Netflix Introduces Measures to Prevent Password Sharing

6
News

SailPoint Appoints Heather Gantt-Evans as New CISO

1
Webinar

Staying Secure During Rapid Transformation: The Importance of DevSecOps

2
Webinar

PKI in Today's Cybersecurity Landscape: What, Why and How

3
Webinar

Mitigating Ransomware Attacks in 2021

4
Webinar

How to Avoid Fallout from the Ransomware Epidemic

5
Webinar

Securing Remote Employee Devices with Unified Endpoint Management

6
Webinar

Evolution of Ransomware-as-a-Service and Malware Delivery Mechanisms

1
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Blog

The Future of Crypto and Casinos

3
Webinar

Becoming a Next-Gen CISO: Leading from the Front

4
Opinion

Answering the Inherent Cyber-Challenges of Teleoperation

5
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

6
Blog

Healthcare Carries a Large Target for Ransomware