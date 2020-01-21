Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Surge in Ships Seeking Cybersecurity Classification

A leading offshore safety and verification body has reported a rapid rise in the number of ships seeking to gain a cybersecurity classification. 

Ship classification society Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) says it has seen a surge in the number of ships applying for its "Cyber Managed" notation. The notation is based on BV's rule NR659 on cybersecurity for the classification of marine units, which was co-developed with marine security experts.

To be awarded a "Cyber Managed" class notation, ships must show that their design, construction, commissioning, and maintenance of onboard computer-based systems are in line with existing cybersecurity best practices and standards, such as IMO MSC-Fal 1-Circ3NIST, and BIMCO.

A BV spokesperson said: "Cyber Managed works because it is based on a security risk assessment developed from an initial mapping of onboard systems that results in a practical set of requirements.

"The initial risk analysis and mapping exercise can be performed either during the newbuilding phase or at any time during the lifecycle of the vessel. As such, the notation is applicable to both new and existing ships."

As part of the risk assessment process, all the ship's onboard handbook and onshore security policies are reviewed by BV. Vessels are then surveyed to ensure that the documentation they supplied accurately reflects the condition of the hardware installed. 

The notation doesn't require new equipment to be fitted to the ship, but rather it works by mitigating risk through protecting remote access and network connections. This can often be achieved through software updates. 

According to BV, shipowners in Greece have been pioneers in applying the notation, which is now gaining traction across the entire maritime ecosystem with other shipowners, ship managers, charterers, insurers, and offshore operators. By the end of January 2020, BV predicts that more than 100 ships will be operating under the "Cyber Managed" notation.

"We see that shipowners are willing to invest in ensuring they are addressing cyber-risks, and their charterers are increasingly interested as well," said Paillette Palaiologou, vice president for the Hellenic Black Sea & Adriatic Zone, Bureau Veritas. 

"We are seeing interest from insurers as well—and that this notation can be expected to be a factor in the response of underwriters’ assessment of risk."

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Travelex Begins Reboot as VPN Bug Persists

2
News

US Could Appoint a Cybersecurity Leader for Each State

3
News

Teen Charged Over $50m SIM-Swapping Scam on Blockchain Experts

4
Opinion

Life as a Crowdsourced Hacker – Why You Won’t Become a Millionaire

5
News

Citrix Patches ADC Bug as Attacker Hoards Access

6
News

Mitsubishi Electric Discloses Information Leak

1
News

Surge in Ships Seeking Cybersecurity Classification

2
News

US Cybersecurity Firm Founder Admits Funding DDoS Attacks

3
News

Scottish Police Deploy Tech That Extracts Data from Locked Smartphones

4
Blog

Setting the Stage for Innovation at #RSAC 2020

5
News

Hong Kong Looks to GDPR as it Strengthens Privacy Laws

6
News

UK Gov Database Leak Exposes 28 Million Children

1
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

2
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

3
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

4
Webinar

2019 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

5
Webinar

Authentication Standards in 2019: Why Passwords Remain Problematic, and Future Solutions

6
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

1
News

Mariah Carey's Twitter Account Hacked

2
Opinion

Is it Time to Resuscitate Prevention?

3
News

Data Leak Forces Password Reset at Crypto Exchange Poloniex

4
News

US Restaurant Chain Landry’s Hit by POS Malware

5
Opinion

Providing Cyber Defence Without Breaking The Bank

6
News

US Biz Wins Court Case Against Ransomware Data Thieves