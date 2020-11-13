Shutterstock Adds Single Sign-On Integration to its Platform

Creative content provider Shutterstock has announced the launch of turnkey single sign-on (SSO) integration on its platform to enhance security for its enterprise customers across the globe.

The tech company, which grants customer access to a database of 350+ million high-quality licensed images, videos and music tracks, said the new service can be set up in minutes.

The SSO is designed to eliminate password fatigue and speed up workflows by quickly and safely authenticating users across a number of digital platforms and identity management solutions.

Shutterstock said its SSO is now available to over 250,000 companies worldwide as it collaborates with industry-leading identity solutions providers such as Auth0, Microsoft’s Azure AD, Okta, OneLogin and Ping Identity.

“As teams navigate the challenges of working from home, having secure and centralized access to tools and platforms is essential to productivity,” said Alex Reynolds, Shutterstock vice-president and general manager of platform solutions. “The global rollout of SSO stems from our growing commitment to serve the rigorous and ever-changing needs of enterprise customers around the world.”