Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Sierra Wireless Halts Production After Ransomware Attack

A leading IoT manufacturer has been forced to halt production of devices after suffering a major ransomware attack.

In a statement issued yesterday, Sierra Wireless claimed the attack struck over the weekend, on March 20.

“The company’s website and other internal operations have also been disrupted by the attack. The company believes it will restart production at these facilities and resume normal operations soon,” it said.

“In the meantime, Sierra Wireless asks its customers and partners for their patience as it seeks to remediate the situation.”

At the time of writing, the firm’s website was indeed down ‘for maintenance.’

The British Columbia-based manufacturer, which claims to be the world’s leading IoT solutions provider, said its IT team reacted quickly to contain the attack.

In partnership with third-party experts, they are currently working to bring internal systems back online, which would indicate that the firm isn’t paying a ransom.

“At this time, Sierra Wireless believes the impact of the attack was limited to Sierra Wireless systems, as the company maintains a clear separation between its internal IT systems and customer facing products and services,” the firm noted.

There’s no information as yet as to whether the attackers sought to steal data during their raid.

However, in a sign of the financial impact ransomware can have on victim organizations, the wireless equipment-maker said it was withdrawing the first quarter financial guidance it provided last month.

In fact, the list of firms suffering multimillion-dollar losses from ransomware continues to grow. Earlier this month, US healthcare provider Universal Health Services (UHS) revealed that an attack last autumn may end up costing the company as much as $67m in lost revenue, operational disruption and IT overtime.

Other ransomware victims to have suffered major losses include Cognizant ($70m), Sopra Steria ($60m) and Norsk Hydro ($41m).

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Scammers Selling Fake #COVID19 Vaccination Cards for Just $20

2
News

Elderly People in the UK Lost Over £4m to Cybercrime Last Year

3
News

EU Council Adopts Cybersecurity Strategy

4
News

New Cybersecurity Programs to Protect US Energy

5
News

Delhi Police Bust Call Center Scammers

6
News

Mom Charged in Deepfake Cheerleading Plot

1
News

Proton Founder Accuses Apple of “Giving in to Tyrants”

2
News

Forex Broker Leaks Billions of Customer Records Online

3
News

Sierra Wireless Halts Production After Ransomware Attack

4
News

#IMOS21: The Critical Role of Culture in DevSecOps

5
News

Fired IT Contractor Jailed for Retaliatory Cyber-Attack

6
News

UPMC and Charles Hilton Sued Over PHI Breach

1
Webinar

Security Certification: Gain Competitive Advantage as the Low Risk Option

2
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain

3
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

4
Webinar

Mitigating Ransomware Attacks in 2021

5
Webinar

The Vulnerability Landscape: Security Trends from 2020

6
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

1
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
News Feature

#IWD2021: Women in Tech Discuss Success, Setbacks and the Future of Diversity

3
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
Blog

Why Quantum Computers Pose a Very Real Risk to Cybersecurity

5
Opinion

The Impact of #COVID19 on Cybersecurity and How Businesses Can Mitigate Risk

6
Webinar

How to Avoid Fallout from the Ransomware Epidemic