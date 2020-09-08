Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

SMBs Invest in Cybersecurity Budget and Firewall Technology

Small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are proactively putting tools in place to combat attacks whilst working with limited security budgets and constrainted resources.

According to research of 500 SMBs by Untangle, 38% have allocated under $1000 to their security budget, but this is an increase of 29% compared to 2019 and 27% compared to 2018. Heather Paunet, senior vice-president of product management at Untangle, told Infosecurity that its research found “74% of respondents from the survey confirmed that network security is a top business priority.”

She said 45% of respondents also confirmed news about large scale data breaches and companies dealing with these have shifted their network security roadmap. “This shows that SMBs are prioritizing some form of cybersecurity, but within their limited budgets,” she added. “This can be focusing on a firewall solution one year, and then endpoint security options in another.”

In terms of technology, 82% of SMBs rank firewalls as the most important features when considering which IT security solutions to purchase, whilst 71% have their firewall on site rather than in the cloud.

Paunet said: “Many firewalls can be deployed easily for novice or intermediate network administrators. Many times, next-generation firewalls can be deployed with some standard presets, and as IT teams and administrators become more familiar with the technology and the needs of their company, they can adjust settings, block lists, filters and access parameters.” 

In terms of budget allocation, 32% of respondents identify budget as their greatest barrier, followed by employees who do not follow IT security guidelines (24%) and limited time to research and understand emerging threats (13%). Paunet said with fewer employees overall, the number of incidents can decrease. “For example, with only a handful of employees, email filtering or web filtering overall can be more effective, and training five employees on a consistent basis to notice suspicious activity or emails can help create a better employee-driven defense against cyber-attack,” she explained.

“IT teams do need to be aware that just because their company may be small, they can still be targeted by phishing scams or malicious links.”

Furthermore, 78% of SMB employees are temporarily working remotely with 56% suggesting some positions will be permanently remote moving forward.

“As the abnormal becomes our new normal, SMBs need to approach remote work by using a combination of cloud-based applications and on-premises solutions to keep employees and systems safe, and ensure business continuity,” said Scott Devens, CEO at Untangle.

“SMBs should be looking for technologies that incorporate multi-layered network security tools and a hybrid network infrastructure, such as SD-WAN, to avoid large-scale network vulnerabilities, regardless of budget and resource size.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

WordPress Sites Attacked in Their Millions

2
News

Northumbria Uni Campus Closed After Serious Cyber-Attack

3
News

Sophisticated Phishing Scam Targeting Lloyds Bank Customers

4
News

Warner Music Group Discloses Data Breach

5
News

Ransomware Could Be Major Threat to 2020 Election

6
News

US Issues Cybersecurity Principles for Space Systems

1
News

DOJ Scam Targets Elderly Americans

2
News

Ransomware Postpones School in Connecticut

3
News

Acronis to Secure Flying Cars

4
News

Cyber-Criminals Change Tactics to Exploit #COVID19

5
News

SMBs Invest in Cybersecurity Budget and Firewall Technology

6
News

Almost a Quarter of UK Work Computers Lack Adequate Security Software

1
Webinar

Faster Detection and Response with MITRE ATT&CK

2
Webinar

Identity Management for a Dynamic Workforce: Zero Trust Versus Risk-Based Security

3
Webinar

Does Phishing Prevention Require Better Technology, Detection or Strategy?

4
Webinar

Securing Remote Access to Critical Infrastructure: The Key to Industrial Digital Transformation

5
Webinar

Managing Open Source Risk: More Visibility, More Speed

6
Webinar

Breaches be Dammed: Seal the Cracks with Software-Based Segmentation

1
Webinar

Managing Open Source Risk: More Visibility, More Speed

2
Opinion

Digital Identity Has Changed, and Enterprises Have Not Changed With It

3
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine EMEA Online Summit - Autumn 2020

4
Blog

A New Path for Data Protection

5
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine North America Online Summit - Fall 2020

6
Interview

Interview: Seth Blank, Technical Committee Co-Chair, M3AAWG