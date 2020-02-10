Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Social Robot Teaches Kids Cyber-safety

A social robot named Zenbo has been using updated versions of classic fairy tales to teach fifth graders in Delaware how to be safe online.

Zenbo was activated at the University of Delaware's Newark campus during a special lesson laid on by university researchers for a group of students from The College School. 

The two-foot-tall interactive robot was programmed with a number of familiar children's stories, which had been subtly adapted to promote security in the digital age. For example, in Zenbo's version of Little Red Riding Hood, entry to grandma's house is password protected and Red is warned by her mother not to reveal the password to anyone.

When Red encounters a cyber-savvy Big Bad Wolf in the woods, the little girl must grapple with the dilemma of whether she should keep the password a secret or share the private information with a predatory stranger.

Students are asked by the robot what Red should do next. A class confronted with the problem by Zenbo last Tuesday was split down the middle, with half deeming it okay to trust the wolf with the password and the other half believing that to do so would be risky.

“These checkpoints reinforce positive behaviors and create teachable moments for when children make mistakes,” said Chrystalla Mouza, distinguished professor in teacher education in the University of Delaware’s College of Education and Human Development (CEHD). 

“It’s important that this training is provided in school because we cannot rely on it being provided elsewhere.” 

Zenbo's cybersecurity classroom career is a collaboration between Mouza; professor of computer and information sciences in the College of Engineering Chien-Chung Shen; and Tia Barnes, CEHD assistant professor of human development.

When working to establish an academic minor and a master's cybersecurity program at the university, Shen observed that children from kindergarten age up to 12th grade were being overlooked when it came to cyber-safety instruction. 

“We envision this social robot being one part of the teacher’s strategy and lesson plan, perhaps as a station that students visit or an activity that they complete during class to generate discussion,” said Mouza.

The project may be expanded in the future to include virtual reality (VR) that would enable children to become characters within the stories and learn through role play.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

White Hats Shine a Light on Philips Hue Hack

2
News

Emotet Spreads Via Newly Discovered Wi-Fi Module

3
News

Crypto Exchange Loses "Almost All Funds" in Hack

4
News

Docker Registry Snafus Expose Firms to Cloud Compromise

5
News

Zynga Breach Hit 173 Million Accounts

6
News

Likud Election App Exposes All Israel’s Voters

1
News

Chinese Military Personnel Charged with Equifax Hack

2
News

Social Robot Teaches Kids Cyber-safety

3
News

Facebook's Social Media Accounts Hacked

4
Magazine Feature

California Consumer Privacy Act: A New Dawn for Privacy Rights

5
News

Emotet Spreads Via Newly Discovered Wi-Fi Module

6
News

Docker Registry Snafus Expose Firms to Cloud Compromise

1
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

2
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

3
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

4
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

5
Webinar

Authentication Standards in 2019: Why Passwords Remain Problematic, and Future Solutions

6
Webinar

2019 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

1
Blog

Security by Sector: Cyber-Attack Could Create Financial Crisis, Says ECB Chief

2
News Feature

Impact of Stress and Burnout Worsens for CISOs

3
Blog

Nine Steps to Cybersecurity

4
Opinion

Are You Prepared to Battle Account Takeover Fraud?

5
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

6
Interview

Interview: Rob Norris, VP Head of Digital Technology Services and Enterprise Cyber Security, Fujitsu