SonicWall Appoints Tristan Bateup as Country Manager for Ireland

Cybersecurity solutions company SonicWall has announced the appointment of Tristan Bateup as country manager for Ireland as the firm seeks to expand its presence and capabilities in the country.

Bateup has more than 10 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, having previously spent five years managing SonicWall partner business at distributor Exertis before joining SonicWall to serve as strategic account manager for the UK and Ireland.

Will Benton, regional director, Northern Europe at SonicWall, said: “Tristan’s experience and skills have already proved invaluable in establishing our presence in Ireland since his appointment. SonicWall places great importance in its partner relationships, and Tristan’s strong experience on both sides of the relationship contributes to bringing us even closer to our partner network in Ireland.”

To address the needs of Ireland-based customers, SonicWall will be consolidating its channel strategy and expanding its partner base in the country, responding to the rising demand for enterprise cybersecurity solutions in the growing Irish economy and the strong competitive market.

“Ireland is growing strongly, and that brings security concerns,” Bateup explained. “Recently, Irish businesses have had to deal with increasingly insidious threats from cyber-criminals while adjusting to a 100% remote workforce. SonicWall has evolved its Boundless security offering to cover the skills and budget gaps caused by just such a scenario. So joining the team when today’s Irish customers need hyper-distributed IT is the right move at the right time.”