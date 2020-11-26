Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Sopra Steria: Ryuk Attack May Cost Us $60m

French IT services giant Sopra Steria has admitted a ransomware attack on its systems last month is likely to cost the company tens of millions of dollars.

The Paris-headquartered firm, which is a supplier to the UK’s NHS, was hit by a new variant of the infamous Ryuk family, forcing systems offline.

In an update yesterday, the firm claimed that the attack would negatively impact its gross operating margin by between €40m ($48m) and €50m ($60m), although €30m will be covered by cyber insurance.

The serious financial impact is due to the extensive remediation and “differing levels of unavailability” of various systems since the attack, it said.

This is despite the company claiming it was able to “rapidly” block the attack on discovery.

“The measures implemented immediately made it possible to contain the virus to only a limited part of the group’s infrastructure and to protect its customers and partners,” it said.

The firm claimed it had not identified any leaked data or damage to customer systems. The slow pace of restoring systems would seem to indicate that it decided not to pay the ransom.

“The secure remediation plan launched on October 26 is nearly complete,” it continued. “Access has progressively been restored to workstations, R&D and production servers, and in-house tools and applications. Customer connections have also been gradually restored.”

The attack is expected to push Sopra Steria’s organic growth for 2020 into negative territory, by between -4.5% and -5%, it said.

This is yet another cautionary tale of the destructive power of human-operated ransomware. It ranks alongside aluminium giant Norsk Hydro ($41m) and IT services firm Cognizant (up to $70m) as one of the most serious from a financial perspective.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Raytheon Employee Jailed for Exporting Missile Data to China

2
News

Cyber-attacks Reported on Three US Healthcare Providers

3
News

Anonymous Hacks Uganda Police Website

4
News

Louisiana Hospitals Report Data Breach

5
News

Phishing Most Frequently Reported Cybercrime in US

6
News

Nigerians Arrested Over International BEC Scam

1
News

GDPR Has Had Successes, Requires Public Knowledge of Data Spread

2
News

Defining Codes of Conduct to Enable Post Brexit GDPR Compliance

3
News

DDoS Attacks Against Online Retailers Increase Four-Fold During Pandemic

4
News

Acronis and World Economic Forum Partner to Combat Global Cybercrime

5
Blog

Email Attacks on the Retail Industry: ‘Tis the Season

6
News

New Egregor Ransomware Steps into Maze Group’s Shoes

1
Webinar

How to Mitigate Insider Threats in the Current Technology Landscape

2
Webinar

Putting People First: Overcoming Human Error in Email Security

3
Webinar

2020 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

4
Webinar

Behind the Scenes of a Live DDoS and BOT Attack: Launch and Mitigation

5
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

6
Webinar

Enabling Incident Response in a Remote Working Landscape

1
News Feature

#IFAW2020: Fighting Back Against Rising Fraud During #COVID19

2
Blog

Solving the Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap in Two Simple Steps

3
Interview

#IFAW2020 Interview: David Britton, VP of Industry Solutions, Experian

4
Webinar

How to Mitigate Insider Threats in the Current Technology Landscape

5
Opinion

#HowTo Master Cybersecurity Training with a Third Party

6
Interview

Interview: Richard Betts and Eward Driehuis, Cybersprint