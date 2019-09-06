Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

South Korean Firm’s Email Leak Exposes Global Clients

Security researchers have discovered a South Korean company leaking highly sensitive client and personal emails, which has refused to engage with either them or journalists asking for more info.

Industrial pipe manufacturer DKLOK exposed an unprotected email database to the public internet, where white hat hackers from vpnMentor were able to probe it using simple port scanning techniques.

“Our team was able to access this database through a vulnerability in a peripheral system linked to their email hosting service, which has left its entire email database unsecured and unencrypted,” it explained in a blog post.

“The company uses an Elasticsearch database, which is ordinarily not designed for URL use. However, we were able to access it via browser and manipulate the URL search criteria into exposing schemata from a single index at any time.”

What they found was highly sensitive information about DKLOK’s operations, products and client relations. This included private emails between employees and clients featuring product prices and quotes, project bids and discussions about suppliers and internal projects and operations.

The leaked information covered the firm’s operations around the world, from Iran to Germany, Australia, the US and many other countries.

The database also included personally identifiable information (PII) on employees and customers, including full names, email addresses, phone numbers, personal emails and more.

The research team warned that cyber-criminals could monetize both corporate info and PII in a range of scenarios.

“Once stolen, the data could be sold to competitors and used to undercut DKLOK. The same tactic can also be used to target their clients. Hackers can use the knowledge gained by reading these emails for use in further corporate fraud. In any cyber-crime, information is crucial. The more private information you can gather about a company, the better you can target them for fraud or malicious attacks,” argued vpnMentor.

“Finally, with access to the personal details and private emails of DKLOK employees, hackers can target individuals for attacks like phishing campaigns.”

However, it appears as if the South Korean firm is adopting a head-in-the-sand approach to the discovery, having refused to respond to vpnMentor.

The researchers said that access to DKLOK’s email database enabled it to see that its repeated attempts to contact the firm have been received. It also saw the firm actively bin an email from a journalist asking for more info on the leak.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Phishers Use SCA Checks to Trick Banking Customers

2
News

Security Flaws Found in 600,000 GPS Child Trackers

3
News

New Bedford Hit With $5.3m Ransomware Demand

4
News

Dutch Insider Deployed Stuxnet: Report

5
News

CISOs: Cloud is Now Safer Than On-Premises

6
News

40% of IT Pros Would Outlaw Ransomware Payments

1
News

NCSC CEO: Vigilance and Coordinated Action Needed Against "Big Four" Nation State Threats

2
News

Catastrophic Incident at OS Provider Could Cost US Insurers $24bn

3
News

Only One Third of UK Employees Receive Regular Email Security Training

4
News

South Korean Firm’s Email Leak Exposes Global Clients

5
News

Android OTA Bug May Have Hit One Billion Users

6
Opinion

Why Enclaves are Taking over the Security World

1
Webinar

Can You be Secure by Design, Compliant and Enable Optimum Functionality?

2
Webinar

How SOAR Can Improve Security Operations, Monitoring & Incident Response

3
Webinar

Mastering the Security Art of Identity, Access & Authentication

4
Webinar

How to Identify and Overcome Offensive AI Attacks

5
Webinar

The Persistence of Ransomware, New Variants & Better Tactics to Defend & Defeat

6
Webinar

DNS: From Security Risk to Defensive Asset

1
Interview

Interview: Nigel Kersten, Field CTO, Puppet

2
News

#OSSummit: Don’t Ignore GitHub Security Alerts

3
Opinion

Complicated Compliance Made Easy

4
News

Astronaut Accused of Committing Cybercrime in Space

5
News Feature

Infosecurity Magazine Online Summit 2019: A Preview

6
News

VMware Plans $2.1bn Carbon Black Acquisition