Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Spanish Police Arrest Three in €10m BEC Bust

Spanish police have arrested three men in connection with a €10m Business Email Compromise (BEC) ring that targeted corporate victims around the world.

The Guardia Civil revealed on Tuesday that the group allegedly targeted 12 companies in Belgium, Venezuela, Bulgaria, Norway, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, Portugal, Chile and the UK.

Attackers phished the accounts of senior managers at the victim organizations, using access to their accounts to request wire transfers of funds to bank accounts under their control. To make their efforts appear more legitimate, they attached invoices to these emails featuring the letterhead of the company.

They are said to have run a complex network of 83 fake companies and 185 bank accounts designed to launder the funds. Money was moved frequently between these to put investigators off the scent. So far, Spanish police have only been able to recover €1.3m of the total €10.7m stolen.

The group has also ploughed some of the money into real estate, it said.

Operation Lavanco, as it is known, was carried out with help from Europol, Interpol, the FBI and other national agencies like the German BKA.

Those arrested under charges including belonging to a criminal organization and money laundering, are between 34 and 67 years of age and residents of Seville, Cuenca, Tarragona and Albacete. A fourth is currently under investigation, the Guardia Civil said.

The news comes just a month after a major global bust saw the arrest of 281 BEC suspects and the seizure of nearly $3.7m.

Operation reWired saw most arrests in Nigeria (167), with 74 in the US, 18 in Turkey and 15 in Ghana. Arrests were also made in France, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia and the UK.

The FBI estimates that $1.3bn was lost to BEC scams last year.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

German Automation Giant Still Down After Ransomware Attack

2
News

Most Effective Phishing Tactic Is to Make People Think They've Been Hacked

3
News

Italians Rocked by Ransomware

4
News

McAfee Names Alexis Bledel Most Dangerous Celebrity

5
News

US Military Personnel Exposed in Latest Cloud Data Leak

6
News

Thousands Warned Over Home Group Data Breach

1
Opinion

Fighting Fraud: Connecting the Dots with Data

2
Blog

How Can Cyber Startups Win Customers and Influence CISOs?

3
News

NCSC Blocked 658 Incidents Including Nation State Attacks

4
News

Spanish Police Arrest Three in €10m BEC Bust

5
News

Magecart Group Linked to Dridex and Carbanak Malware

6
Opinion

SOC 1, 2, & 3 Audit Reports, and Why You Need One

1
Webinar

Authentication Standards in 2019: Why Passwords Remain Problematic, and Future Solutions

2
Webinar

Identifying and Defending Against Advanced and Automated Attacks

3
Webinar

How Segmentation Leads to Visibility and Enables Compliance

4
Webinar

The Persistence of Ransomware, New Variants & Better Tactics to Defend & Defeat

5
Webinar

The Insider's Motive: Defending Against the 7 Most Common Insider Threats

6
Webinar

#HowTo Improve Security & Efficiency for Your File Transfers

1
Blog

Are Pwned Passwords Putting Your Business at Risk?

2
Blog

Security by Sector: Cyber-Criminals Seek to Exploit Automotive Manufacturing

3
Interview

Interview: Rafe Pilling, Senior Security Researcher, Secureworks

4
Webinar

Identifying and Defending Against Advanced and Automated Attacks

5
Opinion

Equifax and Capital One: What Should We Learn?

6
Interview

Interview: Martin Lee, Outreach Manager and Technical Lead, Cisco Talos