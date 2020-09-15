Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

St. Louis County Fends Off Cyber-Attack

An attempt to infect a Missouri county's website with malware has been foiled. 

Threat actors deployed Trojan horse malware in an attempt to gain access to the website of St. Louis County earlier this month. 

Staff in the IT department took down the county website on September 1 after detecting multiple attacks on the county's server. 

Recently appointed IT director Charles Henderson said on Monday that the unsuccessful attack had been an attempt to take control of the website. According to Henderson, none of the county's data was compromised, lost, stolen, or corrupted as a result of the cyber-attack. 

Threat actors were observed mimicking legitimate traffic in an effort to exploit a vulnerability in the website's management system. Henderson said the incident was a close call, with the attackers managing to bypass all but one of the county's cyber-defenses.

“All that it would have taken is for a single Trojan to get past . . . and the server would have been compromised,” Henderson told the Saint Louis Dispatch.

Rather than risk the attackers penetrating that final layer of defense, Henderson's team opted to take the site down and install a new site that was in development, ready to be launched in a few months' time.

"We took the web server down for maintenance with the intent of closing the security vulnerability and bringing the site back up,” Henderson said. 

“After examining their attack method and the options available to us, we determined that we could not, with confidence, defend the server against further attacks and with only a single layer of defense available we recommended that we not bring the system back online.”

Operations in Camden County, Missouri, were disrupted in April this year following a "sophisticated encryption attack." 

Elsewhere in the Show-Me State, around 360, 212 patients of Kansas City–based Saint Luke’s Foundation (SLF) were affected by the recent ransomware attack on Blackbaud, a third-party vendor.

public notice issued last month by Saint Luke's stated that the cyber-criminal who carried out the ransomware attack removed a copy of SLF’s backup file for the purpose of extorting funds from Blackbaud.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Data Breach Hits 46,000 US Veterans

2
News

39% of Employees Access Corporate Data on Personal Devices

3
News

Travel Sites Riddled with Hundreds of Vulnerabilities

4
News

Misconfigured Database Leaks 370 Million Dating Site Records

5
News

MAZE Claims Attack on US School System

6
News

Largest Ever Magecart Campaign Hits 2000 E-Stores

1
News

New Jersey Keylogger Hacker Jailed

2
News

St. Louis County Fends Off Cyber-Attack

3
News

CISA Issues Chinese Hacking Groups Warning

4
News

#GartnerSEC: Phased Passwordless Authentication Can Enhance Productivity and Security

5
News

#GartnerSEC: #COVID19 Created New Roles, More Data Collection and Flexible Businesses

6
Editorial

Director’s Cut (Q3 2020 Issue)

1
Webinar

Managing Open Source Risk: More Visibility, More Speed

2
Webinar

Utilizing Native IaaS Controls to Ensure and Achieve Continuous Security

3
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

4
Webinar

Faster Detection and Response with MITRE ATT&CK

5
Webinar

Lessons Learned from the Twitter Spear-Phishing Attack

6
Webinar

What an Insider Threat Strategy Should Consist of for Effective Detection

1
Webinar

Managing Open Source Risk: More Visibility, More Speed

2
Opinion

Digital Identity Has Changed, and Enterprises Have Not Changed With It

3
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine EMEA Online Summit - Autumn 2020

4
Blog

A New Path for Data Protection

5
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine North America Online Summit - Fall 2020

6
Interview

Interview: Seth Blank, Technical Committee Co-Chair, M3AAWG