Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

New Standard Released to Confirm Integrity of Data in Legal Proceedings

Global standards producer ETSI has announced the release of a key standard to confirm the integrity of digital material used in legal proceedings. ETSI TS 103 643 provides a set of tools for those wanting to demonstrate the legitimacy of digital evidence.

Legal systems depend on a court being able to have confidence in the material that is used during legal proceedings, ETSI explained. This is essential for the proper functioning of society – to have confidence that people are being found guilty or not guilty on the basis of accurate information.

Digital material is increasingly being used as evidence as part of legal proceedings, and it is important that techniques for preserving such evidence are kept up-to-date as the formats of data evolve.

According to ETSI, ETSI TS 103 643 will provide assistance in this regard.

“This new ETSI specification helps provide confidence around the software/machine aspects helping people write appropriate software that will be able to be used in court and will stand the test of time,” said Alex Leadbeater, chair of ETSI TC CYBER. “It aims to provide reassurance to critical court material in a cost-effective way and saves time for those involved in the process.”

ETSI provides members with an open and inclusive environment to support the timely development, ratification and testing of globally applicable standards for ICT-enabled systems, applications and services across all sectors of industry and society.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Trickbot Named Most Prolific #COVID19 Malware

2
News

Hackers Raid Crypto Firms in $25m Attacks

3
News

Thales Tech to Secure Motorola’s New eSIM RAZR Smartphone

4
News

Energy Giant EDP Hit With €10 Million Ransomware Threat

5
News

Remote Working Could Be the Norm After #COVID19

6
News

Hartford HealthCare Hit by Valentine's Day Data Breach

1
News

#GenetecConnectDX: Beware AI ‘False Promises,’ Warns Genetec President

2
News

Windows Patches Fastest but Has 4X More Bugs Than Mac OS

3
News

#COVID19 Tracing App Leaks User Data

4
News

New Standard Released to Confirm Integrity of Data in Legal Proceedings

5
Opinion

Advantages and Disadvantages of Active vs. Passive Scanning in IT and OT Environments

6
News

Government Tackles #COVID19 Scams with Email Reporting Service

1
Webinar

Why Remediation Needs to be Part of Your Vulnerability Management Program

2
Webinar

The Impact of #COVID19 on the Infosec Industry

3
Webinar

Using SIEM to Protect Against Top Cybersecurity Threats

4
Webinar

The Power of Continuous AppSec and How to Achieve It

5
Webinar

Zero Trust: A Cybersecurity Essential and the Key to Success

6
Webinar

2FA or MFA: Which Authentication is Right for Your Business?

1
News Feature

The Privacy-Security Balance in Digital Surveillance: Lessons from COVID-19

2
Interview

Interview: Lisa Plaggemier, Chief Strategy Officer, MediaPro

3
Blog

Working from Home During #COVID19: Increasing Threats

4
Opinion

The Real Threat Revolves Around the Convergence of Speed

5
Webinar

How to Build a Program to Manage Your Third Parties and Supply Chain

6
Next-Gen

Interview: Hela Lucas, Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics Student, Edinburgh Napier University