Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Stolen Card Prices Soar 225% in Two Years

The price of stolen credit card details and cybercrime tools has in many cases seen triple-digit growth over the past two years, according to new dark web research compiled by Flashpoint.

The risk intelligence firm trawled some of the more established cybercrime marketplaces across the deep and dark web, across eight categories: from government-issued IDs to DDoS-for-hire services, exploit kits, RDP server access and “fullz.”

The cost of credit card dumps soared 225%, from $12.44 in 2018 to $26.50 this year, it revealed. Fake US passports can reach around $525 while the price rises even higher ($3500) for UK versions.

DDoS-for-hire services have nearly quadrupled in price since 2017, to around $165 for a fully managed attack, or provider-specific options potentially hitting $250.

According to Flashpoint, the “as-a-service” model has become increasingly popular of late because it enables those managing the services to customize on-the-fly, in order to improve success rates in response to enhanced mitigation on the defender side.

Access to RDP servers is often paired with online payment accounts to facilitate quick and easy fraud — available for upwards of $575. US bank account and routing numbers can also fetch hundreds, going for $530 when additional linked accounts are included in packages, said Flashpoint.

Phishing kits with “how-to” guides go for as little as $35, while exploit kits targeting Office 365 can cost $125.

Flashpoint argued that stolen data and cybercrime tools have increased in price across 2020 thanks to more online activity in general over the past year.

“The pricing analysis we conducted heading into 2021 illuminates some of the unique market dynamics and trends we see throughout dark web marketplaces — such as the long-tail effects of the global coronavirus pandemic and changes in buying and selling behavior stemming from an increase in working from home and online shopping,” added head of intelligence, Tom Hoffman.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Russia Officially Denies Large-scale US Hack

2
News

Ransomware Attacks Surge in Q3 as Cyber-Criminals Shift Tactics

3
News

Data Leak Exposes Details of Two Million Chinese Communist Party Members

4
News

Big Tech Joins Up to Ransomware Task Force

5
News

Police Seize VPN Service Beloved by Cyber-criminals

6
News

SolarWinds: Our Office 365 Emails Were Compromised

1
News

Semperis Appoints Igor Baikalov as Chief Scientist

2
Blog

Corporate Endpoint Security: How to Protect Yourself from Fileless Threats and Detect Insiders

3
Magazine Feature

Q&A: Lisa Forte

4
News

Cyber Insurance Market Expected to Surge in 2021

5
News

Leaky Server Exposes 12 Million Medical Records to Meow Attacker

6
News

Web Page Layout Can Trick Users into Divulging More Info

1
Webinar

2020 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

2
Webinar

Becoming a Next-Gen CISO: Leading from the Front

3
Webinar

Managing Security and Risk in a Microsoft 365 Environment

4
Webinar

Risk-Based Security for Your Organization: What You Need to Know

5
Webinar

FTP, FTPS & SFTP: Which Protocol Should You Use, and When?

6
Webinar

Putting People First: Overcoming Human Error in Email Security

1
Blog

Top Three Cyber-Threats to Look Out for in 2021

2
Interview

Interview: Saj Huq, Director, LORCA

3
Blog

How to Manage Shadow IT for the Benefit of Business and Employees

4
News Feature

Christmas: It’s the Most Vulnerable Time of the Year

5
Webinar

2020 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

6
Opinion

#HowTo Write the Perfect Op-Ed, and Get it Published!