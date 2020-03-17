Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Student Loans Company Hit by 5.4 Million Email Attacks in 2019

The Student Loans Company (SLC) was hit by over five million email attacks last year, but appears to have weathered the cyber-storm from hackers.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request issued by law firm Griffin Law revealed the scale and nature of the email threat to the government-owned public body, which provides funding for over 1.3 million UK students.

A total of 5,445,273 email attacks were recorded by the SLC last year, 10,125 of which were linked to malware, and 19,188 of which were phishing attempts. The vast majority, 5,415,960, were classified as spam.

Although the data does not list any successful email attacks, the scale of the threat is clear from the figures. In fact, data from security vendor Trend Micro issued recently revealed that the firm blocked nearly 48 billion email-borne threats in 2019, 91% of the total it detected during the 12 months.

Tim Sadler, CEO at Tessian, argued that the SLC was understandably a major target for cyber-criminals given the vast trove of personal and financial information it holds on UK students.

“Phishing attacks are particularly effective because they are relatively easy and inexpensive to execute — it just takes one employee to fall for the scam and the attacker can steal money, harvest credentials or install malware onto devices,” he explained.

"In the case of SLC, it's likely that hackers will impersonate a trusted brand or individual to lure individuals to fake websites in order to steal their login credentials. With these credentials, attackers can then access an individual's account and send emails on their behalf.”

If they’re able to hijack an SLC account, hackers could pose as an employee to make phishing emails to students appear even more convincing, Sadler added.

A mixture of improved employee awareness training and technology filters that can better spot malicious and spoofed emails is the key to tackling such threats.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Info-Stealing Coronavirus Threat Map Detected

2
News

US Health Department Hacked Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

3
News

Federal Report: US Facing “Catastrophic” Cyber-Attack

4
Opinion

Working from Home Policies and the Future of Cybersecurity

5
News

UK Spies Hunt Down Covid-19 Threats

6
News

US Scraps Missiles Over Cybersecurity Concerns

1
News

Encryption Debate Stalls Child Protection Bill

2
News

Guitar Tuition Website Suffers Six-Month Data Breach

3
News

Human Traffickers Still Recruiting Victims Online

4
News

Student Loans Company Hit by 5.4 Million Email Attacks in 2019

5
News

US VPN Use Could Soar 150% as Covid-19 Spreads

6
News

Over a Quarter of Security Alerts Are False Positives

1
Webinar

Zero Trust: A Cybersecurity Essential and the Key to Success

2
Webinar

Gain Control and Security of Your File Collaboration

3
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

4
Webinar

AI in Security: Keeping Up with the Trend

5
Webinar

2FA or MFA: Which Authentication is Right for Your Business?

6
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

1
Blog

Linux Kernel Live Patching: What It Is and Who Needs It

2
Interview

#InternationalWomensDay Interview: Stina Ehrensvärd, Yubico

3
Blog

Coronavirus and the Cybersecurity Threat Landscape

4
Opinion

#HowTo Be Sure You Choose a Safe and Secure Hosting Provider

5
Interview

#InternationalWomensDay Interview: Limor Kessem, Executive Security Advisor, IBM Security

6
Blog

Security by Sector: 148% Increase in Cyber-Attacks on The Pensions Regulator in 2019