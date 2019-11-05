Sumo Logic Acquires JASK

Californian security-event management company Sumo Logic has acquired JASK Labs, Inc.

JASK makes security information and event management (SIEM) software and is best known for its flagship product, JASK Autonomous Security Operations Center (ASOC), which collects and analyzes data from any source, including endpoint data, network data, and applications in the cloud.

Sumo Logic, which had its own SIEM prior to the acquisition, has rebranded the JASK solution as Sumo Logic ASOC.

Since it was founded in Austin, Texas, in 2015, JASK has raised nearly $40M from investors like Battery Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital, TenEleven Ventures, and Kleiner Perkins.

“The team at JASK set out to fundamentally disrupt traditional security solutions that are no longer meeting the needs of modern security teams,” said Greg Martin, CEO of JASK.

“Over the past five years, we’ve worked with customers and experts on the front lines of this disruption to uncover what will truly have an impact on improving the performance of security analysts that have been mired with alert fatigue. We’re excited to bring together our collective security DNA and joint customers and partners to create a powerful security intelligence solution that provides a cloud-native best-in-class modern SOC and analytics solution.”

Ramin Sayar, president and CEO of Sumo Logic, said: “Security in the modern world is moving from a human-scale problem to a machine-scale problem.

“Customers are looking for a new approach to help them overcome the pain and complexity around an increasingly perimeter-less world. The JASK team are experts in helping customers navigate this new world. By aligning our efforts as a single team, we are able to democratize security intelligence for all.”

Commenting on how the acquisition will affect the SIEM market, Nir Polak, co-founder and CEO of Exabeam, said: "Based on how rarely we see JASK or Sumo Logic compete against us for business, I can’t envision their combined company making any significant headway in the next-gen SIEM market.

“When you multiply a fraction by another fraction, you get an even smaller fraction. I don’t think this merger will be the force multiplier either company is hoping for.”