Sumo Logic Agrees Deal to Acquire DFLabs

Security event management company Sumo Logic has announced it has reached an agreement to acquire DF Labs S.p.A.

The deal will allow Sumo Logic to incorporate DFLabs’ security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) software into its cloud-native SIEM solution.

Sumo Logic said these new capabilities are especially important amid the rapid digital transformation taking place across organizations since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes increased cloud adoption and the shift to remote working. DFLabs’ SOAR software is designed to enable security operations centers to effectively automate and manage security operations and incident response processes from a single platform.

This will form part of Sumo Logic’s overall Continuous Intelligence Platform, which provides security intelligence across multi-cloud and hybrid infrastructures.

Expected to be available shortly after the transaction is closed, Sumo Logic aims for the SOAR software to link upstream emerging DevSecOps models with downstream SOC workflows.

Once the deal is completed, the entire DFLabs team will join Sumo Logic’s security business unit. Additionally, it’s Milan office will add to Sumo’s portfolio of corporate buildings.

Greg Martin, vice-president and general manager of Sumo Logic’s Security Business Unit, commented: “Security in the modern world is moving from a human-scale problem to a machine-scale problem. Customers are looking for a new approach to help them overcome the pain and complexity around an increasingly perimeter-less world. The DFLabs team are experts in helping customers navigate this new world. By aligning our cybersecurity expertise, customer validated and leading security portfolios, we believe we will be able to address the critical challenges our customers face as they navigate this changing threat landscape.”

Dario Forte, CEO of DFLabs, said: “Joining Sumo Logic will be an exciting next step for all of us, as the value we believe we can provide together is very clearly understood. Best in class security operations solutions require broad functionality and deep integration to effectively address the modern threat environment, and when combined, the expanded Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM will provide best in class analytics and automation out of the box.”